Coronavirus, California, Michael Flynn: his briefing on Wednesday

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. The Republican leads a race in the California House. Manhattan may face a real estate lawsuit. And there is good news and worrying news about the virus.
Positive signs, for now
President Trump insists that things are getting better with the coronavirus.
Anthony Fauci, one of his top advisers, has a different message: "We are in danger of having a resurgence."
Which view is correct?
The news about the coronavirus has really improved in the past week. There have been fewer than 200 deaths in New York on two consecutive days, up from more than 1,000 in early April. Nationwide, the number of confirmed new cases each day has finally begun to decrease substantially.
There is even reason to believe that the official numbers are not fully capturing the decline, because the number of tests being conducted has also increased. Everything else the same, more tests should lead to more confirmed cases.
That is why epidemiologists also track percentage tests that test positive (such as this article from Atlantic last month helpfully explains.) That percentage is now declining, both in and outside of the New York region:
So why does Fauci and many other public health experts seem so concerned? Because the United States may be about to end the policies that have brought about recent progress.
So far there have only been two proven approaches to stop the spread of the virus. One is extreme social distancing, such as the blockade that has been in place in much of the United States. USA Since March. The other is an intricate testing, monitoring and quarantine program, as parts of Asia have done.
At this time, large parts of the US USA They are moving toward the end of their blocks before it is wise to do so, according to many epidemiologists. Perhaps the biggest problem: Despite the recent increase in testing, the country is still doing much less. than is probably necessary to prevent further outbreaks. Senator Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican, echoed the experts' views yesterday when he said the country's testing record "was nothing to celebrate."
Fauci, in his remote testimony before the Senate yesterday, said: "There is a real risk that it will trigger an outbreak that it may not be able to control,quot; if the economy opens too quickly, "leading to suffering and death that could be avoided. "
In other virus developments:
Five in the morning
1. A Republican leads in California
Not all votes are counted yet, but Republican candidate Mike Garcia, a newcomer to politics, has a big lead in a special House election held yesterday in the Los Angeles suburbs. With approximately three-fourths of the votes counted and the ballots mailed still counted, Garcia is ahead by 12 percentage points.
The district typically leans Democratic, and Garcia's leadership is a sign that Democrats did not turn out many of their voters in an election held at closing. If Garcia wins, it will fuel Democratic concerns about participation in November.
Last week, prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss his case. Legal experts said the move was part of a continuing pattern of the Justice Department's favorable treatment of Trump's allies under current attorney general William Barr.
3. The Supreme Court may defer Trump's finances
The Supreme Court yesterday heard arguments about President Trump's efforts to protect his financial records from Congress and prosecutors.
Some of the judges' questions raised the possibility that they can avoid taking a position on important constitutional problems and refer cases back to lower courts. "That would have the incidental effect of deferring a final decision beyond the 2020 presidential election," explains our correspondent Adam Liptak. In that case, the public is unlikely to see the president's financial records before November.
4. House Democrats Get Big on Pandemic Relief
Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled Democrats' opening offer in the next coronavirus stimulus round: a $ 3 billion bill that includes direct payments of $ 1,200 to Americans, extended unemployment benefits, and mortgage relief. Republicans say they will respond with a bill to protect businesses from virus-related lawsuits.
A revived rivalry: Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate, tried to join forces by confronting former President Barack Obama. McConnell said Obama "he should have kept his mouth shut "instead of criticizing the Trump administration's coronavirus response in a call with former employees.
5. A real estate calculation for Manhattan?
Morgan Stanley. JPMorgan Chase. And Nielsen, the research firm. They all take up large amounts of expensive commercial space in Manhattan, and they all Expect to take up considerably less space once the pandemic passes.
"The crisis forced them to discover how to function productively with workers who operate from their homes, and they unexpectedly realized that not everything was bad," reports Matthew Haag. "When the dust settles, New York City could face a real estate lawsuit."
The same could happen in other cities. "Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed employees Tuesday saying they would be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the coronavirus pandemic blockade passes." BuzzFeed news reported.
This is what is happening the most.
-
Uber is seeking to acquire Grubhub, a deal that would unite two major players in food delivery as more people order meals during the pandemic.
-
Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to the President, He refused to rule out postponing the November elections, a power he does not have.
-
About 200 goats escaped through a fence and wandered the streets of San José, California, NBC reported (with video).
PREVIOUS STORY: Is the elevator safe?
Recently, more people began to focus on the risks of contracting the virus in closed indoor spaces. And in her usual questions and answers with readers, Tara Parker-Pope of Well considers a particularly narrow space: the elevators.
"At home, I travel the elevator several times a day to walk my dog, and I always wonder if I'm breathing in the germs of the people who were there before me," he told me. "The answer is yes, it could be. Elevators are closed spaces with limited air circulation, and coughing and sneezing particles can remain in elevators and land on buttons. "
Experts say the risks of exposure are low if you're alone in the elevator, in part because people don't spend enough time there to leave large amounts of infectious drops behind. But Tara still recommends wearing a mask at all times in an elevator, both to protect yourself and to minimize the risk of infecting others if you are sick.
What if someone without a mask tries to get on an elevator already in it? Get off and wait for the next one.
Break Ramadan fast in quarantine
A university student in Texas sends videos of himself cooking with his mother to his brothers in the Muslim fraternity. A Virginia inmate quickly breaks the dates in his cell. In Connecticut, a woman spends every morning cooking around 200 meals for people in need.
For many Muslim families, Ramadan is one of the most social months of the year. But now, nighttime iftars that break the day fast, and are often shared with family and friends, have had to adapt. The times He spoke to eight people observing the fast this year.
After weeks of orders to stay home, this is how solo dwellers around the world are doing: they're singing songs out the windows, acting dragged, dealing with addiction, and missing hands, sex and sharing foods.
You can see today's printed cover here.
Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; is about the Supreme Court debate over Trump's financial records and presidential power.
Lauren Leatherby, Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].