Coronavirus, California, Michael Flynn: his briefing on Wednesday

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Coronavirus, California, Michael Flynn: his briefing on Wednesday
%MINIFYHTMLba0407153928b17b2e64230932c160e216%

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

%MINIFYHTMLba0407153928b17b2e64230932c160e217%

President Trump insists that things are getting better with the coronavirus.

Anthony Fauci, one of his top advisers, has a different message: "We are in danger of having a resurgence."

Which view is correct?

The news about the coronavirus has really improved in the past week. There have been fewer than 200 deaths in New York on two consecutive days, up from more than 1,000 in early April. Nationwide, the number of confirmed new cases each day has finally begun to decrease substantially.

There is even reason to believe that the official numbers are not fully capturing the decline, because the number of tests being conducted has also increased. Everything else the same, more tests should lead to more confirmed cases.

So why does Fauci and many other public health experts seem so concerned? Because the United States may be about to end the policies that have brought about recent progress.

So far there have only been two proven approaches to stop the spread of the virus. One is extreme social distancing, such as the blockade that has been in place in much of the United States. USA Since March. The other is an intricate testing, monitoring and quarantine program, as parts of Asia have done.

Fauci, in his remote testimony before the Senate yesterday, said: "There is a real risk that it will trigger an outbreak that it may not be able to control,quot; if the economy opens too quickly, "leading to suffering and death that could be avoided. "

In other virus developments:

The district typically leans Democratic, and Garcia's leadership is a sign that Democrats did not turn out many of their voters in an election held at closing. If Garcia wins, it will fuel Democratic concerns about participation in November.

Last week, prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss his case. Legal experts said the move was part of a continuing pattern of the Justice Department's favorable treatment of Trump's allies under current attorney general William Barr.

The Supreme Court yesterday heard arguments about President Trump's efforts to protect his financial records from Congress and prosecutors.

"The crisis forced them to discover how to function productively with workers who operate from their homes, and they unexpectedly realized that not everything was bad," reports Matthew Haag. "When the dust settles, New York City could face a real estate lawsuit."

"At home, I travel the elevator several times a day to walk my dog, and I always wonder if I'm breathing in the germs of the people who were there before me," he told me. "The answer is yes, it could be. Elevators are closed spaces with limited air circulation, and coughing and sneezing particles can remain in elevators and land on buttons. "

Experts say the risks of exposure are low if you're alone in the elevator, in part because people don't spend enough time there to leave large amounts of infectious drops behind. But Tara still recommends wearing a mask at all times in an elevator, both to protect yourself and to minimize the risk of infecting others if you are sick.

What if someone without a mask tries to get on an elevator already in it? Get off and wait for the next one.

A university student in Texas sends videos of himself cooking with his mother to his brothers in the Muslim fraternity. A Virginia inmate quickly breaks the dates in his cell. In Connecticut, a woman spends every morning cooking around 200 meals for people in need.

After weeks of orders to stay home, this is how solo dwellers around the world are doing: they're singing songs out the windows, acting dragged, dealing with addiction, and missing hands, sex and sharing foods.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here