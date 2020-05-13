"Corona took it all,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Frisco ISD is the latest North Texas school district to announce that high school graduation ceremonies will be held in person despite continuing concerns about COVID-19.

Some school districts are still reluctant despite pressure from students who say they want the experience.

Booker T. Washington High School senior 18-year-old Aubrey Tierney finally got her cap and gown and now wants to receive her high school diploma the way she always dreamed of.

"I really wanted to get through that stage at the Meyerson and that's what they promised," Tierney said.

The senior from Booker T. Washington says she is one of hundreds of Dallas ISD students who signed a petition calling for a traditional graduation ceremony rather than an online event due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I have worked for years and all the other districts seem to be able to find something, but they are putting us online," Tierney said.

After hearing that Texas Motor Speedway will host a ceremony for Denton graduates, and AT,amp;T Stadium will do the same for Highland Park graduates, seniors in Dallas and Fort Worth are asking their school districts to reconsider.

"I'm always sentimental and I always wanted to have that magical moment where it's like I really feel fulfilled, I actually did what I wanted to do with my graduation and my prom and just like having a dream moment." said Booker T. Washington senior Akira Winfield. "I don't know, Corona just took it all."

"They put all this work in at the beginning and then when he is finally ready to celebrate all his accomplishments, it was wasted," said Maria Price, Akira's mother.

The Frisco Independent School District announced that it will hold in-person ceremonies for each high school at Toyota Stadium with graduates authorized to bring up to eight family members.

Other districts like Allen and Garland are also using outdoor stadiums that have Dallas graduates waiting for their petition to work.

"I don't know if he will do anything, but I would be very surprised and really elated if this worked because this is really our time," Tierney said.

