Cops Suggest Elon Musk "Look No Further,quot; Than Colorado if He Wants to Move to California Tesla

Gov. Jared Polis has thrown Colorado on the run in case Tesla decides to relocate its headquarters outside of California, and company CEO Elon Musk thought Centennial State might be a great option.

"We love you @elonmusk in Colorado, we are the best of all worlds," Polis wrote in a tweet late tuesday night. "We are very business-friendly, low-tax, also pro-immigration, pro-LGBT, global-minded."

The governor ended by saying that Tesla should "look no further!" (sic) and tagged Musk's brother, Boulder-based restaurateur Kimbal Musk.

Six minutes later Musk replied: "Hi Jared, Colorado is great! I think your policies make a lot of sense.

Musk has been publicly arguing with California officials as Tesla was barred from opening his plant during the new coronavirus crisis, and on Saturday the CEO threatened to remove his company from the state as a result of the dispute.

However, the showdown ended on Wednesday morning, as Alameda county officials agreed to allow Tesla to resume operations next week.