Contrary to what was reported, Salman Khan is still at his Panvel farm.

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most beloved stars. The actor is trapped on his Panvel farm during the closure, having been there before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide "bandh,quot;. The actor was there with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and his family, Jacqueline Fernández, Waluscha De Sousa, and many other close friends. However, Arpita and Salman's mother, Salma Khan, had returned to Mumbai more than a couple of days ago, as Salman's father, Saleem Khan, was alone in Mumbai.

Reports this morning claimed that Salman is also back in Mumbai from his Panvel farm as he wanted to spend time with his parents. However, our sources have told us that, "Contrary to rumors, Salman is still on the farm in Panvel." Well, we hope you can come back soon.