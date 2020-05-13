Consultant will plead guilty in Pay-to-Play system, former deputy mayor involved – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLd24deaaa24ebf7decdd288c3c456eb3e15%

– A real estate development consultant agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to a federal organized crime charge for his role in a comprehensive pay-per-play scheme in which developers bribed a member of the Los Angeles City Council and other officials to guarantee the success of your projects

The United States Attorney's Office said George Chiang, 41, of Granada Hills, would plead guilty to one county of conspiring to violate the statute of the corrupt and criminally influenced Organization. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Chiang admitted that he participated in a criminal enterprise called District Council A Enterprise, a plan that prosecutors say was led by a council member and involved people involved in bribery and fraud in the honest services designed to enrich themselves, hide their activities from the authorities and the public, and maintain and promote their political power.

Prosecutors allege that public officials involved in the company received cash; consulting and retention fees; political contributions tickets for concerts, shows and sporting events; and other gifts in exchange for affecting the success of development projects.

Chiang's guilty plea agreement contained a 22-page "factual basis,quot; detailing certain activities of the company, including the accusation that one of Mayor Eric Garcetti's former deputy mayors accepted money in exchange for guiding a project through of the approval process.

%MINIFYHTMLd24deaaa24ebf7decdd288c3c456eb3e16%

"The deputy mayor he referred to was deputy mayor for less than a year as an actor here, but that doesn't matter," Garcetti said Wednesday. "When a person does something like that, it dirties everyone here at the town hall."

Garcetti further implored anyone with information about the investigation, or any other alleged wrongdoing, to report it.

"And if someone has broken the law, I hope they pay the price," he said. "And if he or someone else has broken the law, I hope they receive the full extent of the punishment from the laws."

Chiang is the third person to agree to plead guilty in the City Council's ongoing federal public corruption investigation.

Political fundraiser Justin Jangwoo Kim agreed in March to plead guilty to a single federal program bribery charge for facilitating a $ 500,000 cash payment to an unidentified council member.

Former councilman Mitchell Englander has agreed to plead guilty to participating in a plan to mislead the FBI, related to his cover-up of cash payments and other gifts offered by a Los Angeles businessman.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)