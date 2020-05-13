Conor McGregor tweets good wishes for Khabib Nurmagomedov's sick father

Conor McGregor briefly put aside his disgust for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Wednesday to tweet his concern for Nurmagomedov's sick father.

%MINIFYHTML96c1576a3bbd94a4e30f5bd16f93aca315%

McGregor saw news that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is in a coma in a Russian hospital and offered prayers for him and his family.

Praying for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's recovery. A man responsible for more world champions, in multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very sad to hear this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family right now 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

The elderly Nurmagomedov is also the coach of the undefeated champion.

The social media post chilled yet another crisis among the fighters that started with a Nurmagomedov tweet after UFC 249 early Sunday.

The champion had two words after seeing Justin Gaethje defeat Tony Ferguson for the interim light belt:

No comment. – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Gaethje was in the Octagon because Nurmagomedov was unable to travel outside of Russia to fight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Khabib-Gaethje ready for & # 39; Fight Island & # 39 ;, says Dana White

McGregor used the tweet to insult Nurmagomedov and challenge Gaethje. (Language warning for the tweet below).

Justin, there is no danger in a man who hugs his legs, we all know that. Try dancing around what's the real threat here all you want.

I'm going to fucking kill you.

Your teeth. I'm going to put them in a fucking necklace.

Talk about my parenting skills?

You're fucking dead. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

%MINIFYHTML96c1576a3bbd94a4e30f5bd16f93aca316%

Khabib you are an absolute shame. Running, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the glass, what was always known was confirmed.

"No comment,quot; hahaha.

A shame for the real fight. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor also criticized Nurmagomedov manager Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages Gaethje.

Don't ever say that you represent the great nation of the United States of America. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a jihadist terrorist cell to represent them.

Never forget!

You're a blind fool and I'm going to finish the job. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Khabib, in turn, sent a series of tweets to trash-talking McGregor about his 2018 title fight, which Nurmagomedov easily won.

Hug your legs? Have you forgotten how I take you down or write drunk tweets? He hit you in blows, he separated you in the wrestling, he absolutely destroyed you in the fight, He made you take the air with his hands and in the end you gave up. last, don't forget your words "it's just business,quot; – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 12, 2020

The fight is also remembered for a post-fight fight outside of the Octagon. Both fighters were suspended for their roles in him. Months earlier, McGregor was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, after throwing a wheelbarrow through a bus window in an attempt to confront Khabib.

Then, in the run-up to his Khabib fight, McGregor called Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a "trembling coward."