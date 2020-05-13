Home Sports Conor McGregor tweets good wishes for Khabib Nurmagomedov's sick father

Conor McGregor tweets good wishes for Khabib Nurmagomedov's sick father

Conor McGregor briefly put aside his disgust for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Wednesday to tweet his concern for Nurmagomedov's sick father.

McGregor saw news that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is in a coma in a Russian hospital and offered prayers for him and his family.

The elderly Nurmagomedov is also the coach of the undefeated champion.

The social media post chilled yet another crisis among the fighters that started with a Nurmagomedov tweet after UFC 249 early Sunday.

The champion had two words after seeing Justin Gaethje defeat Tony Ferguson for the interim light belt:

Gaethje was in the Octagon because Nurmagomedov was unable to travel outside of Russia to fight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Khabib-Gaethje ready for & # 39; Fight Island & # 39 ;, says Dana White

McGregor used the tweet to insult Nurmagomedov and challenge Gaethje. (Language warning for the tweet below).

McGregor also criticized Nurmagomedov manager Ali Abdelaziz, who also manages Gaethje.

Khabib, in turn, sent a series of tweets to trash-talking McGregor about his 2018 title fight, which Nurmagomedov easily won.

The fight is also remembered for a post-fight fight outside of the Octagon. Both fighters were suspended for their roles in him. Months earlier, McGregor was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, after throwing a wheelbarrow through a bus window in an attempt to confront Khabib.

Then, in the run-up to his Khabib fight, McGregor called Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a "trembling coward."

