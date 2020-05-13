Congratulations to Mary-Kate Olsen on her impending divorce!

%MINIFYHTML750f70e1ed3431600e233bb10a720b9215%

Back in 2012, Mary-Kate Olsen began dating the tallest and least handsome younger brother of the then French President Nicolas Sarkozy, to which the world replied "Huh. OKAY!" In 2015, they obtained married, and the world, again, was like "Sure, girl, if that's what you like," watching her youthful face against the gray.

Now Mary-Kate and Pierre Olivier Sarkozy they are getting divorced and unfortunately It sounds ugly. According To TMZ, Mary-Kate says her attorneys received an email from Sarkozy giving her until May 18 to get her things out of her New York apartment, which is obviously not the ideal time.:

She claims that Pierre is trying to force her out because he terminated his lease without her knowledge. She says she has been asking Pierre to give it to him until May 30, but claims she has not responded. In the documents, obtained by TMZ, he says he cannot meet the Up News Info, next Monday, due to quarantine guidelines in the city. Mary-Kate says the only way you can protect your property is if you file for divorce. That would trigger an automatic court order that would prevent you from disposing of your property.

Look, nobody wants to get a divorce in the middle of a pandemic, but Mary-Kate, if you're reading this: you'll get through it, and after that, it'll be great! We didn't want to tell you at the time, but neither of us thought it was right for you. (TMZ)

Cate Blanchett I really wanted to be a bearded dwarf in Lord of the Rings, she said Marc Maron on your podcast:

"There aren't too many girls in the Tolkien universe. I loved it so much and I told Peter and Fran that they were doing a banquet scene with a lot of dwarves. I always wanted to play the bearded woman, so I asked them, 'Could it be your woman? Hairy when you pass over the table of the dwarves? "Of course I couldn't because the time changed. But it takes forever. For me, Galadriel, it was only three weeks.

Let Cate be your hairy woman! (IndieWire)