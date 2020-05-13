Community supports children after losing parents to Covid-19 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) Nada and Nameer Ayram fled Iraq eight years ago. They escaped Isis's nightmare because of the American dream, but that dream has come to an end.

Nothing passed away on April 21, and Father Nameer passed away on Monday, May 11, "said Renee Yaldo, president of the Chaldean American Ladies of Charity.

Both lost their lives to Covid-19, as if the loss of a husband and wife from this virus was not devastating enough, the couple leaves three children: Nash, 20, Nadeen, 18, and 13. Nanssy.

"Now that their parents have passed away, they will have to discover how to live that new normality here in a country with which they are familiar, but which is not yet their country of origin," said Yaldo.

With no family in the United States, Nash, 20, is forced to raise his two younger sisters. Yaldo says that, with the help of her organization and the Chaldean-American community, she will ensure that she does not have to do it alone.

"The parents took care of everything, they didn't want the children to have any kind of burden," said Yaldo.

Yaldo says that a family friend organized a donation to finance the children while both parents were in the hospital. But now that support goes beyond a simple financial need.

"Now we're really going to have to teach them life skills, and teach them how to support themselves for the rest of their lives," said Yaldo.

