Comedian Michael Blackson offers to adopt Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent may have denounced his adoptive son, Tekashi 6ix9ine, but comedian Michael Blackson has said he will take to the plate as long as the rapper meets some of his requirements.

In a leaked DM between the two, 6ix9ine hits Blackson and writes, "Hi beechn * gga, I saw your tweet about me blowing on me, but I had no option to get dirty."

Blackson responds, "You just need a good father figure in your life, sorry, 50 Cent abandoned you. I can help you but I don't know what to do with a rainbow-clad Mexican nigga," Blackson replied.

He continued: "I will be your father if we can remove those tattoos from your face, comb your hair, start using dashikis and let me fuck 3 of them in your last video."

Tekashi is working hard to get rid of the "snitch,quot; label, but he may never be able to get rid of the stigma of being a government snitch.