Comedian Michael Blackson offers to adopt Tekashi 6ix9ine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
50 Cent may have denounced his adoptive son, Tekashi 6ix9ine, but comedian Michael Blackson has said he will take to the plate as long as the rapper meets some of his requirements.

In a leaked DM between the two, 6ix9ine hits Blackson and writes, "Hi beechn * gga, I saw your tweet about me blowing on me, but I had no option to get dirty."

Blackson responds, "You just need a good father figure in your life, sorry, 50 Cent abandoned you. I can help you but I don't know what to do with a rainbow-clad Mexican nigga," Blackson replied.

