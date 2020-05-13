Comcast CFO sees potential "Title by Title" for versions of PVOD – Up News Info

Comcast CFO Mike Cavanaugh sees PVOD opportunities coming "title by title" going forward at Universal, although "there is obviously a lot of industry to work on to bring this to fruition."

His comments at a press conference on Wednesday, the latest in a war of words about Windows, were in response to a question about the launch of NBCUniversal. Trolls World Tour directly to video on demand with theaters closed by COVID-19. Executives have hinted that it was the first, but it may not be the last. The move and subsequent comments, including NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, created a major setback by theater chains that threatened not to show the studio films.

Cavanaugh said Trolls It was already being marketed, so it was the best decision made at the time and that NBCUniversal "would probably have lost money if we hadn't had that opportunity." He called it "a consumer friendly approach. We are certainly getting good feedback from people who have seen the movie and it continues to work well, but obviously it is a feature of the world we have where the theaters are closed," he told investors in the JP Morgan virtual media, technology and communications. conference.

While "it was a good success," he said, he emphasized that great movies are lined up awaiting their theatrical release, mentioning F9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru. "It is difficult to take a highly successful franchise film and release it in a world where theaters are not open." Those movies carried over to 2021 (July and February, respectively).

He said making movies one year will squeeze theatrical gains in 2020 and will also exhaust the profits that would have come from the release at home and other windows next year. "It's probably a two-year story until we go back to releasing great movies."