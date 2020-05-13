Colleen Ballinger (Miranda sings) Apologies for racist comments

With orders to stay home still in force around the world, many (mainly children and myself) I have resorted to YouTube's comfortable worldliness for your compulsive needs. That means that if YouTubers are smart, they would use this time as an opportunity to get views with the ever-popular apology video. Case in point: Colleen Ballinger.

On Tuesday Ballinger, better known as her alter ego, Miranda sings, although she was on Broadway For a second: I posted a 13-minute apology video addressing a handful of new controversies, and some dating back more than a decade. He started by apologizing for a recently reappeared video shot 14 years ago with his sister where the couple pretended to be Latino "entirely based on racial stereotypes," says Ballinger. "It's not funny and it's completely hurtful. I am so ashamed and ashamed that I ever thought this was okay, ”she explains. "He was a protected teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive."

Ballinger apologizes for another video shot 12 years ago in which he made ghostly comments about a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He also apologizes for "callously" joking about humiliating his dog after he bit her. And as if that wasn't enough, she tries to clear up any confusion surrounding a new indictment by a 17-year-old Irish fan named Adam Mcintyre. He allegedly accused her of mailing her underwear and refusing to pay her for creating content for her inactive Miranda Sings Twitter account. Essentially, she gave away a bunch of unused Forever 21 clothing during a live broadcast a few years ago, often giving strange items to fans, and she didn't see how gifting intimate apparel to a child could be controversial.

"It was completely stupid of me. I should never have sent that, ”he says in an exasperated tone in the video. "I don't know what part of my brain was missing the moment I thought, 'Oh, this is normal and silly'. I should have realized and recognized how silly it was and never sent it to No matter how much I asked. But it was never a cunning, creepy and gross thing I was doing in secret. "

Near the end of her apology video, Ballinger explains that she often recruits fans to work for her, without pay and with specs up front. She hires them after a trial and only if she likes what they produce, which is what she says happened in Mcintyre's case. She also claimed to have let him run his Twitter account for a day after taking a look at some of his Twitter ideas and admitted not looking at those ideas very closely. He, of course, posted something "troublesome", and she says he cut ties at the time. He of course has posted his own vlog about the incident, titled "Colleen Ballinger, Stop Lying," which has more than 900,000 views.

Mcintyre claims it was Ballinger's idea to send her the bra and underwear set. In her video, she exclaims that he texted her saying that she specifically requested the lingerie, and that she saw nothing wrong with that, but is now distressed by that. In his video, he shares screenshots of his DM conversations. There, he displays messages she sent about making him her "social media intern" and adds that, "if things go well, we can talk about hiring you part-time for an hourly rate." After the "troublesome" Tweet was posted, they stopped working together. However, none mentioned what the Tweet was; In Mcintyre's video, he shows some DMs of hers expressing concern about something being interpreted as homophobic. Ballinger says he did not share screenshots on his own video because he is a minor.

It's an absolute disaster and one that could probably be solved if you didn't try to hire a free teen fanatic, or if you really had read what you were planning to post, or if you thought before your actions, etc. At the very least, they are both catching attention and clicks, the latest currency in YouTube's economy.