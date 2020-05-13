Close friend of Madonna Rosie O & # 39; Donnell admits her quarantine videos are "weird,quot;

Rosie O & # 39; Donnell has joined the ranks of many other social media users who think some of Madonna's quarantine posts have been pretty weird. As previously reported, Madonna has been posting a plethora of videos to her Instagram account in recent months that many fans have described as "weird,quot; and "out of touch."

Rosie O & # 39; Donnell apparently agrees with the sentiment. In case she missed it, last month Madonna went to her GI to tell her that she thought the coronavirus pandemic was being cleared in several ways.

The legendary performer has been sharing videos with the title, "Newspaper Quarantine," showing her sitting alone by a typewriter and discussing her emotional and physical turmoil. For example, a video shows her sitting in a bathtub while referring to the pandemic as the "great equalizer."

After a cascade of negative comments and media reports, Madonna deleted the post. When page six mentioned his videos, O & Donnell said, "I know, I know." Rosie defended Madonna and at the same time recognized how strange it must seem to people outside of the entertainment industry.

Rosie went on to say that Madonna is an "artist in her own category," and that she does what she likes and doesn't care what people think of her. According to O & # 39; Donnell, she and Madonna talk regularly, but rarely talk about their posts on social media.

Rosie says it's the only place for her to be creative right now because so much of the music industry has closed, especially performances and concerts.

O & # 39; Donnell said: "but I agree, the videos are a bit weird." With all that said, Madonna has spent much of her time with a much younger man named Ahlamalik Williams. He currently has six children under his belt.

These days, O & # 39; Donnell has been working on I know this is true on HBO while simultaneously quarantined at his New Jersey home. However, Rosie recently had to go to a doctor in New York City and said she was afraid to.



