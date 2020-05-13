Chrystale Wilson recreates her role as "Ronnie,quot; in "Player’s Club,quot; in the new Tik Tok video

Roommates, it's been almost 22 years since actress Chrystale Wilson stole the show with every scene from the 1998 classic movie, "Player’s Club." She portrayed the fan-favorite character of "Ronnie,quot;, and simply decided to replay the role courtesy of a new Tik Tok video.

Chrystale Wilson used her first film role to give a lasting impression that fans still can't get enough more than 20 years later. Like "Ronnie,quot;, she is the villain woman in "Player’s Club,quot; as the star dancer who recruits the other girls to do a little more on the side to make ends meet. She also has a revenge (and fixation) on Diamond, played by LisaRaye, after they ended their brief friendship on bad terms after Ronnie sexually assaulted her at a private party.

From Halloween costumes and social media tributes to online viewing parties, "Player’s Club,quot; is still as popular today as it was when it was first released in theaters. Apparently Chrystale Wilson is aware of the love fans have for the film because she recently decided to do a Tik Tok and step on Ronnie's stripper heels once again.

Reciting the lines, "Okay, everyone, all eyes on me. If I see you looking at something else, I'm going to beat you to **."

She also pulled out a long platinum blonde wig to channel her hair in the movie … and knee-high boots to complete the look. We don't know about you, but we loved it. Bravo Chrystale!

