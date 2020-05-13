Chrome is getting an amazing feature we didn't know we needed: BGR

Google added a new feature called tab groups to Chrome Beta on Wednesday.

Tab groups allow users to group multiple tabs in the Chrome browser and tag them with names and colors to make them easier to organize and track.

Tab groups will be available in a new version of Chrome desktop that will be released next week, but you can test the feature right now by downloading Chrome Beta.

I think I will never forget the day when BGR executive editor Zach Epstein shared his screen with me and by the way revealed the unthinkable number of tabs he had opened in his browser. In this line of work, eyelash management is vital, but each one operates differently. Personally, I start to feel restless if I have more than 5 or 6 tabs open, so I do my best to consolidate them as quickly as possible while I'm working.

There is no "right,quot; way to manage your tabs (although even thinking about Zach's shape makes me anxious), but on Wednesday, Google added a new feature to Chrome Beta that will make managing tabs easier than ever: groups of tabs. The feature allows Chrome users to right-click any of their open tabs and group them together with custom names and colors. Once you create a tab group, you can move it like a standard tab.

"We've been testing tab groups for several months (like some of you), and we're finding new ways to stay organized," says Chrome UX engineer Edward Jung. "Through our own use and research by first-time users, we found that some people like to group their Chrome tabs by topic. For example, it helps if you're working on multiple projects or looking at multiple shopping sites and reviews ".

Of course, there are no rules on how you choose to use tab groups. Google says that some people have been grouping tabs based on how urgent they are ("as soon as possible,quot;, "this week,quot; and "later,quot;) or depending on how advanced the project is ("it hasn't started,quot;, "in progress, "" Needs follow-up "and,quot; completed "). You can also use an emoji on the group name, if you like, and its tab groups will be saved when you close the Chrome browser.

If you have Chrome Beta, which you can download for free from the Google website, you should have access to the tab groups at this time. Otherwise, Google says it will include tab groups in the next versions of Chrome, starting with the new version to be released next week. The tab groups will be available for Chrome on the desktop in Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux. It is not yet known if the feature will reach mobile platforms.

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock