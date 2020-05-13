Chrissy Teigen gives her children a bearded dragon, because why not?

Can we add "Mother of Dragons,quot; to Chrissy TeigenThe resume now?

%MINIFYHTMLc3f7deeb95eb57e12732ac424b73e82e15%

the Cravings: hungry for more author and John Legend are welcoming a new member into the family to Moon and Miles play with.

"Welcome to the family, nameless bearded dragon!" Chrissy tweeted on Wednesday, along with a photo of Luna with her new reptile. "We will take good care of you with lots of hugs and lots of love."

Before revealing the first photo of her family's new pet this afternoon, Chrissy had previously announced the news on Twitter.

"Yes, I am now a proud owner of a bearded dragon. He is very young right now. I got it for Miles's birthday, but I know we will share a life of happiness and hugs (well, his life) (maybe mine at this stress rate) " Chrissy wrote.

Miles will be 2 on May 16, but it looks like he'll be getting birthday presents early to start his birthday week.