Chrissy Teigen gives her children a bearded dragon, because why not?

Can we add "Mother of Dragons,quot; to Chrissy TeigenThe resume now?
the Cravings: hungry for more author and John Legend are welcoming a new member into the family to Moon and Miles play with.
"Welcome to the family, nameless bearded dragon!" Chrissy tweeted on Wednesday, along with a photo of Luna with her new reptile. "We will take good care of you with lots of hugs and lots of love."
Before revealing the first photo of her family's new pet this afternoon, Chrissy had previously announced the news on Twitter.
"Yes, I am now a proud owner of a bearded dragon. He is very young right now. I got it for Miles's birthday, but I know we will share a life of happiness and hugs (well, his life) (maybe mine at this stress rate) " Chrissy wrote.
Miles will be 2 on May 16, but it looks like he'll be getting birthday presents early to start his birthday week.
It seems Chrissy is also dedicated to giving this new bearded dragon a happy home.
"Has anyone had a bearded dragon before? Tell me about your experience please, I heard it's so nice,quot; she asked on Twitter on Tuesday.
It is also not the only celebrity that has this type of reptile as a pet.
Nicole Richie recently showed off his bearded dragon pet Speedy during a virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers on Tuesday.
"I have seven chickens and then I have them, it is not an iguana, it is a bearded dragon. His name is Speedy. I will forgive you. I was very excited that he went to your show because your show is his favorite and so he wanted to make an appearance,quot; , said. "It's pretty fast. Bearded dragons are really cold, actually. They're really cool with kids. They just like to be carried. They like to sit in the heat. They like, like, 110 degrees. And just, like, lie down. in the heat and relax. And I'm like, 'Oh, that's what I like to do.'
After reading that Richie also had a bearded dragon, Chrissy turned to Twitter to write, "@nicolerichie asking for advice on bearded dragons is not something I ever thought I'd be doing! ! "
