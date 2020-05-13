Chrissy Teigen denies stealing New York chef's banana bread recipe

WENN

The celebrity cookbook author is quick to tear down internet conversations by suggesting she copied someone else's recipe, tweaked it, and claimed it as her own.

Chrissy Teigen she responded furiously after she was accused of stealing a banana bread recipe on Twitter on Tuesday night, May 12, 2020.

The model has made a name for herself in recent years as a food writer and chef, and has released two cookbooks and a successful line of cookware at American retailer Target. So it's understandable that the mother-of-two was less than impressed when she faced an accusation that her famous bread's recipe was actually taken by another chef.

"You can't cook or you can't copy someone's idea from their cookbook!" User tweeted Chrissy. "It's being copied even though you've changed one thing! Create your own shit! Ya f ** king bum! Chef Mike saw your shit and could file a lawsuit! I just saw you checking and called me! Keep your (Filipino) s ** t ".

Responding, Chrissy replied, "I have no idea who Chef Mike is, but he probably wouldn't be happy to hear that you, a friend of his worthy calling, are denouncing him about his impending lawsuit."

The person replied that Chef Mike had called them "because his New York restaurant is closed and he was reading the article about you and that caused his anger."

"Yes, he also cooked for his family. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the kitchen at the table and how things work," they added.

But Chrissy, puzzled, replied: "Tell me who is this chef Mike? So that I can talk to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I am actively talking about the restaurants I love. Imagine the ego to think that someone is copying when they haven't heard of you?

In his first recipe book "Cravings"Chrissy explains that the recipe for her banana bread was actually a year of preparation.

"Perfecting this unique recipe took me almost a year," he wrote. "That's why I needed so many damn bananas. It was a fine, delicious banana bread. But something wasn't SPECIAL about it. I tried a million different things. Using the banana pudding mix made it taste fake. Toasting the top. with salty coconut it made it a little too coconut. The nuts were too controversial among my friends. The milk chocolate was mixed too … "