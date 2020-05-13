Chrissy Teigen closes accusations that she stole a prescription

Chrissy Teigen has been in the headlines for the past week and a half, but not for the usual reasons. Teigen, who excelled in popular culture as a supermodel and later the wife of John Legend, recently ventured into the culinary arts.

More importantly, the model has been successful in that endeavor, yet it has received some criticism and ridicule, that's for sure. Yesterday, an online fan accused Chrissy of stealing a recipe from another chef, and Teigen addressed this claim directly, Page Six reported.

The social media user logged onto her Twitter and claimed that the model stole the recipe from a man named "Chef Mike,quot;, but apparently Chrissy doesn't even know who he is. The former model turned to her Twitter account to tell her that she had no idea who chef Mike was, but that she probably wouldn't be happy about filing her next lawsuit.

The Twitter commenter went on to say that Teigen should give credit to the man responsible for the recipe, and also claimed that he was a person who cooked for the family. The user also stated that the anonymous man's restaurant was closed in New York City.

please tell me who is this chef mike so i can talk to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I am actively talking about the restaurants I love. Imagine the ego to think that someone is copying you when they have not heard of you? – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

During the same exchange, Teigen accused the anonymous person of merely trolling her, adding that if they were serious, they would reveal the identity of the real person instead of making obscure threats. As most know, this occurs only a week after Teigen and Alison Roman got into a fight.

Although Teigen was barely involved in the first place, she simply responded to Alison's comments in the media. As previously reported, Roman said in an interview that he did not like the way Teigen approached his culinary career.

He accused Teigen of over-marketing its brand and also of turning its blog into a "content farm." In response, Teigen claimed that Alison's comments were a "bummer," and that she hurt her.

Later, the New York Post published an article comparing some of Alison's recipes with Teigen's.



