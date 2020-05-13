Chrissy Teigen accused of stealing the famous banana bread recipe!

It seems that while people are confined to their homes, they spend more time cooking and exploring new recipes. Fresh from another food-related drama, Chrissy Teigen has been accused of copying her famous banana bread recipe.

Before the mass hysteria occurred, Chrissy and John Legend became fashionable on social media to trade banana bread for lettuce. Now, the dish is not as fun as it was before.

In her 2018 cookbook titled Cravings, the standout ingredient in her recipe was instant vanilla pudding. Fans applauded the model for making the common dessert wetter.

A social media user tweeted: ‘You can't cook or copy someone's idea from their cookbook! It's being copied even though you've changed one thing! Come with your own shit! Ya f ***** boom! Chef Mike saw your shit and could file a lawsuit! I just saw your review and called me! Keep your Phillipino shit.

To which Chrissy replied with: ‘I have no idea who Chef Mike is, but he probably wouldn't be happy to hear that you, a friend of his dignity to call, are denouncing him about his impending lawsuit.

The enraged follower added: ‘Oh, and he called me because his New York restaurant is closed and he was reading the article about you and that sparked his anger. Yes, he also cooked for your family. I said I should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the kitchen at the table and how things work. "

To which Teigen replied: ‘Please tell me who this chef Mike is. so I can talk to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I am actively talking about the restaurants I love. Imagine the ego to think that someone is copying you when they have not heard of you?

This comes after she publicly accepted Alison Roman's apology, which hit her and Marie Kondo's marks.

