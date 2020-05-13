Checking out the 18 surviving winners who didn't come back

Twentieth season. 20 winners 18 MIA champions.

When the cast of SurvivorAs historic season 40 unfolded, fans of CBS reality hit lost their minds when the show got 20 Sole Survivors back for another title shot and $ 2 million grand prize. Iconic players like Boston Rob, Parvati and twice champion Sandra and more were on the list, but many of SurvivorThe most infamous winners were noticeably absent from the cast list.

However, to be fair, it would be difficult to organize a season with 38 players. Jeff Probst They confirmed that at least almost all the winners were approached to assess their interest in the possibility of returning.

"We called most of the winners just to see their level of interest, but we had a general idea," Probst explained to ET Canada ahead of the season 40 premiere, admitting he never thought that a win-win season would come to fruition.