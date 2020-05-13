Checking out the 18 surviving winners who didn't come back

Twentieth season. 20 winners 18 MIA champions.
When the cast of SurvivorAs historic season 40 unfolded, fans of CBS reality hit lost their minds when the show got 20 Sole Survivors back for another title shot and $ 2 million grand prize. Iconic players like Boston Rob, Parvati and twice champion Sandra and more were on the list, but many of SurvivorThe most infamous winners were noticeably absent from the cast list.
However, to be fair, it would be difficult to organize a season with 38 players. Jeff Probst They confirmed that at least almost all the winners were approached to assess their interest in the possibility of returning.
"We called most of the winners just to see their level of interest, but we had a general idea," Probst explained to ET Canada ahead of the season 40 premiere, admitting he never thought that a win-win season would come to fruition.
"It was not for lack of respect for the people we did not invite, it was more that we wanted to try a little of the first days, a little in the middle, a little towards the end and a little at the moment," he said of the team strategy to put together the cast. "So we could have a combination of different play styles, different ages, different types of people and we have it. It worked better than I ever dreamed of."
And that dream comes to an end tonight, with Probst ready to reveal the winner of War winners at the end of three hours. So we decided to check out the 18 winners that fans won't see in tonight's episode, including Richard Hatch, John Cochran, Jenna Morasco and more.
So what are the only 18 survivors who didn't return for War winners until now? And which ones decided not to return for the historic 40th season? Discover…
CBS
Season 1: Richard Hatch
OG's last survivor Richard, now 58, won't be back for a chance to win $ 2 million, which makes sense since he's one of the show's most polarizing winners, and in an interview with Weekly of the United StatesProbst said, "Given your story on our show, it didn't seem appropriate."
After serving a federal prison sentence for failing to pay taxes on his first season (as well as other income) and causing controversy when he returned to play again in 2004 for the All the stars season when he was accused of rubbing against fellow castaways Sue Bird When competing in a nude challenge, Probst explained to the magazine: "The most important consideration was' Where's the show now? 'And' Do these 20 winners represent today's show? & # 39; In that sense, we didn't feel like Rich fit into the equation. "
Hatch has still managed to be part of War winners, recapping episodes on his YouTube channel.
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
Season 2: Tina Wesson
While there was no official reason given for the absence of the first winner from all winners' departure, the fact that she played two other seasons for mediocre results (she was voted first during All the stars and it was voted during Blood against water only having been rejected immediately a second time after winning the game again) may have contributed to the decision-making process.
In an interview with Rob CesterninoWesson confirmed that she was contacted from the start to assess her interest, but shortly before filming began she was told she would not be part of the cast. "So I thought they weren't doing a win-win season (when the news came out) … oh my heart was broken, just absolutely broken," he said.
Theo Wargo / WireImage
Season 4: Vecepia Towery
Although she won Survivor: Marquesas in a closed vote of 4 to 3, Vicepia said in the Talking to T-Bird podcast that never called her about her possible participation in the season of all winners. "Zero, none, nilch," he said when asked if he had any contact with anyone in production. "Not even a phone call to say, 'Hey, we thought of you …' No, nothing."
But Vee said it's okay without going back to Survivor, saying "I can't complain, life is good,quot;.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Season 5: Brian Heidik
Since he has made headlines with the law since his 2002 victory, with Brian arrested in 2006 for misdemeanor assault and animal cruelty after his then wife. Charmaine Costigan He called the police alleging that he had shot a puppy with a bow and arrow (and this incident occurred after Charmaine was arrested for spousal abuse after she allegedly hit him in the nose in 2002 just before the final broadcast of his season), fans weren't expecting to see This past winner return.
"I don't think he has adapted to real life since then," Charmaine told the Journal-Constitution about the impact Brian's time on the show had on him after his arrest.
CBS
Season 6: Jenna Morasca
While her castaway ex-boyfriend Ethan Zohn is back to compete for another chance to become the sole Survivor, Jenna is not back after winning Survivor: the Amazon and he has faced some personal obstacles since his Amazon win.
In 2018, the reality show veteran was arrested for DUI and drug possession after allegedly biting a police officer after being treated for an apparent overdose.
Jenna had previously returned to compete during the All the stars season, but had to leave the show to be with her dying mother, who died of breast cancer days after she returned home; Jenna also lost her father in 2016.
Mark Mainz / Getty Images
Season 9: Chris Daugherty
The construction worker who was the sole survivor in Vanuatu hasn't been heard much in recent years and is likely just a victim in the producers' quest to stack the cast with winners from all eras of the show.
Bill Inoshita / CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
Season 10: Tom Westman
The firefighter played one of the first Survivormost impressive games, earning five immunity idols, so fans were a little put off by not seeing the Palau The winner, who became an insurance salesman, returned for the 40th season. It could be because producers hope to bring together a mix of different generations of players.
Bennett Raglin / WireImage
Season 12: Aras Baskauskas
Since winning Panama, Aras opened a yoga studio in Cape Town and got married Christy Peterson in 2015. The two founded their successful clothing line, Christy Dawn, together, and they have two children.
Before the season 40 premiere, Aras Instagram posted an edited letter that Probst had sent to the returning winner. Kim Spradlin Wolfe, insinuating that he had rejected the opportunity to return to play to be with his family.
"I was starting to think he had forgotten about me," captioned the Photoshop image. "But you know what they say, never make assumptions!"
In an interview with Rob has a podcastAras said he rejected the offer to return, saying "I had my time in the sun." Happy with her life at home, she said, "They couldn't have paid me enough to go out again … but I'm so grateful to Survivor"
Jason Kempin / FilmMagic
Season 14: Earl Cole
Survivor The first unanimous winner doesn't return to action in Season 40, but not because the producers weren't interested. In May 2019, Earl and his wife welcomed their second child three months earlier, and Earl explained during a Reddit AMA: "I knew I would not be going. My daughter had just been released from the hospital, after being there for 3 months." . ! He was in daddy's serious mode. There is no time to go play, no matter how special the season is. "
He continued: "I was invited to come back 4 different times, but the hours just didn't match my work schedule. I told them that if there was ever a winner, it would be there! CBS knew I had just had a newborn baby, so that S40 was out of the question. The timing was bad. I got calls from other winners to see if I would. 🙂 "
Steven A. Henry / Getty Images
Season 15: Todd Herzog
While Todd expressed interest in returning during a Reddit AMA last year, saying "Of course I would play again! A winners season would be radical or a winner vs. second place," the winner of Survivor: China He is not one of the 20 castaways.
But after his 2007 victory, Todd publicly struggled with alcoholism, appearing as a frequent guest on thee Dr. Phil Show. It made headlines in 2017 when it alleged to Stat and The Boston Globe that the show's producers supplied him with alcohol and Xanax before taking him on stage during his infamous appearance in 2013, when he blew a .5 on a breathalyzer test. (It appeared again in 2016, revealing that it had relapsed.)
A representative of the program denied the claims and told E! News, "Stat's article does not fairly or accurately describe Dr. Phil's methods, the television show, or his mission to educate millions of viewers about drug and alcohol addiction. The show does not give them drugs No alcohol to your guests or anyone. Suggestions to the contrary are errant nonsense. "
Now sober, Todd is engaged and planning a wedding in November 2020. On the opening day of season 40, he wrote on Instagram: "I may not be fighting the winners in the war, but I am so grateful to be a part of this amazing show! "
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage
Season 17: Bob Crowley
The oldest Survivor Winner to date (winning the final vote when he was 57), the former teacher and fan favorite (he also won the season poll player, adding another $ 100,000 to his earnings) will not be returning for season 40. And according to a friendly message he replied to on Twitter, he was never contacted.
"If they had called me, I would have left, if you need a guest to be on the show." the proud Mainer wrote.
Jemal Countess / Getty Images
Season 18: James "JT,quot; Thomas Jr.
Sometimes the good guys finish first and it's not that exciting.
While winning his first season, winning the show's second unanimous final vote, JT has returned twice, playing in the 20 seasons (as a member of the Hero Tribe in Heroes vs. Villains) and 34, when he was the fifth person voted in Game changers. But it was a notoriously bad move to hand over your idol to "villain,quot; Russell Hantz and, accordingly, it was voted that JT is remembered for more than his victory.
Brian To / FilmMagic
Season 19: Natalie White
Unfortunately for Natalie, she is considered by many to be one of the "worst,quot; winners in the show's history, as she expired Russell Hantz in the disappointing Samoa finale, with Probst even saying, "I think Russell was the victim of a jury of bitter people … This season was so uneven in terms of one person (Russell) completely dominating the game that he didn't get the money and the title is a little fool. "
Since her 2009 victory, Natalie, now 36, has been silent Survivor world, in addition to hosting a special 2010 preview for the TV Guide Network.
Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images
Season 21: Jud "Fabio,quot; Birza
At just 21 when he won the final vote of the tribal council, Fabio remains the youngest winner of Survivorbarely hitting Chase Rice in a vote of 5 to 4 in the Old vs. Season Young.
But soon after his victory, the male model was arrested for skating under the influence of Santa Monica in 2011. And, due to his new cash flow, he was released after posting $ 37,000 and picked up in a limo. In 2012, he confirmed that he was married and that the couple welcomed a daughter.
Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images
Season 26: John Cochran
The winner of Fans vs. Favorites He has decided to stay out of the season for all the winners, even if Probst really wanted him back.
"I can tell you that of all the people we loved," said the host. Weekly entertainment"I would say Cochran is the only one who would have been on the list (where) if he had said yes, he would probably have a place on the show."
But Cochran, 33, had previously said his time competing in Survivor (after competing for the first time in season 23 before his victory in season 26) he had finished and is now a television writer working for CBS.
Cochran has been watching season 40 and occasionally tweeting his thoughts, and before the finale joked, "As you watch this week's Survivor finale, keep in mind how difficult it will be for me not to be shown shyly smiling in the audience of the meeting,quot;. Thank you."
Robert Voets / CBS via Getty Images
Season 30: Mike Holloway
the Worlds apart The winner, who was a Texas oil driller when he competed before starting to start a t-shirt line, revealed to an Instagram enthusiast that he was "not asked,quot; to be part of the season 40 cast.
Has been dating Older brother season 17 contestant Meg Maley for more than four years
CBS
Season 38: Chris Underwood
The unexpected winner of Edge of extinctionTaking home the $ 1 million after being voted early in the game thanks to the polarizing twist that allowed a play to reenter the game just before the final, Chris's season ended just days before season 40. It would start filming, making his return practically impossible.
CBS
Season 39: Tommy Sheehan
The most recent winner was a turnaround given CBS's reality hit filming schedule for the school teacher to return, with the start of War winners starting just a few weeks later Island of idols his time in Fiji ended, before Tommy knew he had won.
Survivor & # 39;The finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS.
%MINIFYHTML284bef131cd6a4325c58a3c9b66a3ea317%%MINIFYHTML284bef131cd6a4325c58a3c9b66a3ea318%%MINIFYHTML284bef131cd6a4325c58a3c9b66a3ea319%