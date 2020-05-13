Check PF balance: how to check PF account details with Umang app

%MINIFYHTML03ad9639b342127844f87711fc7b1e1017%

Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Umang application helps users access more than 600 government services. Some of these services include Employee Provident Fund (EPF), PAN, Aadhaar, gas reserve, bill payments and more.

Among the various services offered by the application, one of the most important is access to EPF accounts. Users can check the balance, see the amount deposited by the employer and other details.

Things to know: Activate UAN number online

To access the EPF service in the Umang app, users need an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and a mobile number registered with EPFO.

For users who do not have a UAN activated, they can do so on the EPFO ​​website. Go to

https://www.epfindia.gov.in/, click on the Activate UAN option. Fill in all the required details (date of birth, mobile phone number, etc.). Users will also need to share their UAN number, it is usually there on the pay stubs. Those who can't find it can check with their finance or human resources department. Once all the details are complete, enter the Captcha and click "Get Authentication PIN,quot;. Enter the PIN received in your registered mobile phone number and click Validate OTP and activate the UAN option.

Please note that the activation process can take up to 7 hours.

Process to follow in the Umang application

one) Download the Umang app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store



2) Login with registered mobile phone number



3) Tap three horizontal bars at the top and go to the Service Directory



4) Here look for the EPFO ​​option and touch it to open



5) Now head to employee-centric services



6) Touch the option View savings book



7) Now login with UAN and OTP received on your registered mobile phone number



Once this is done, the application will show you the complete list of all the deposits made by the various employers with which you have worked. In case you need to ask about a specific employer / company, you can touch the name to see more details.

