Charlize Theron talks about Tom Hardy Mad Max Feud

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy did not get along well during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road. This is nothing new, but a new report from The New York Times told the story in explicit detail in which more information was revealed.

Page Six collected the "oral history,quot; of the medium that included conversations between much of the cast and crew, including Theron and Hardy. They reflected on what it was like to shoot the 2015 film by George Miller.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, for example, explained that there were "a lot of different personalities,quot; in conflict at the time. She stated that it was an interesting experience for her to see Tom and Charlize work together in a truck for months.

Charlize admitted that she did not understand how important the role was to Hardy, who might also have felt additional pressure. In hindsight, Charlize explained, he was not sympathetic to Hardy, who was replacing Mel Gibson in the iconic role.

"That is terrifying," Charlize explained. The actress said that they somehow almost acted like her characters. They were not sympathetic to each other and instead collided a lot on set. Hardy shared his opinion.

The English-born actor, who played Bane in The dark knight risesHe claimed that he was "over his head,quot; in various ways. Tom said there was a lot of pressure on both of them, and that he should have thought about how she felt too.

Tom went on to say that he is much "older and uglier,quot; now, so looking back, he learned a lot from the role and would probably handle it much better now. Charlize reportedly clashed with other people as well, including Zoe Kravitz, who played Toast the Knowing.

According to Zoe, Tom was angry with George Miller and it was a "bummer to see him." Hardy noted that the experience permanently changed him after filming. With all that said, Mad Max: Fury Road It was a great success and was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2016, so perhaps the clash of personalities was for the better.



