Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy reveal what really caused the fight on the set of & # 39; Mad Max: Fury Road & # 39;

The star of & # 39; Bombshell & # 39; He admits that she built walls to protect herself due to her own fear, while the actor from & # 39; Venom & # 39; He confesses that he was overwhelmed by the pressures that came with his role.

Charlize Theron and Tom hardy they have finally opened up about reports of a dispute between them in the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road"Admitting that both of them could have done more to be better castmates.

The two celebrities fell out while making the 2015 movie, but have never addressed the drama behind the scenes, until now.

In a New York Times piece, the two stars reveal challenges on set and production delays pitted them against each other.

"In hindsight, I didn't have enough empathy to really, really understand what it must have felt like to get in (original" Mad Max "star) Mel Gibsonshoes, "Charlize told the publication." That is scary! "

"I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves rather than saying to each other, 'This is scary for you and me too. Let's also be nice.' In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: it was all about survival. "

Theron also confessed that she was "incredibly scared" because she had never made a movie like Fury Road: "I think the hardest thing between me and (director) George (Miller) is that he had the movie in his head and was so desperate for understand it. "

For his part, Hardy admits there was so much pressure on him that he couldn't think clearly.

"It was in my head in many ways," he said. "The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me. That is something that cannot be faked. I would like to think that now that I am older and uglier, it could be at the height of that occasion. "

The frankness of the former co-stars comes amid reports that Miller is planning another box office hit "Mad Max" and a possible spin-off, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of Charlize's character, Furiosa.

Meanwhile, Hardy has revealed that there are plans for him to star in two other "Mad Max" movies, and Theron has stated that he would return for another movie if Miller orders it.