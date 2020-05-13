Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan only bullied his teammates that they wouldn't yell at you.

Charles Barkley recently said that he feels "sadness,quot; over his deteriorating friendship with Michael Jordan. Well, these comments are certainly not going to help repair fences.

During an appearance on Monday's edition of "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,quot;, Barkley called Jordan for "selective prosecution,quot; with his teammates. Episode 7 of the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; explored Jordan's leadership methods, which included harsh criticism of his teammates. Jordan also occasionally had physical altercations during practice, especially hitting Steve Kerr in the eye.

"Well, you know he has selective prosecution there, right? He knows who to choose," Barkley said. "There are certain guys you can't treat like that. You have to know which guys you can treat badly, and they'll take it. Yell at the guys all the time, hit the guys, come on, man.

"There are certain guys who would yell at you if you tried to do that. They have selective prosecution. I mean Scott Burrell and Steve Kerr. Come on, man."

We catch up with the always-open Charles Barkley to get his reaction to The Last Dance and find out whether or not he and Michael Jordan can repair their relationship.

When asked at the end of Episode 7 about not being seen as a "good guy," Jordan gave an emotional monologue explaining why he put so much pressure on his teammates.

"Winning comes at a price. And leadership comes at a price. So I took people when they didn't want them out. I challenged people when they didn't want to be challenged. And I earned it well because my teammates came after me. They didn't put up with all the things that I put up with. Once you join the team, you live to a certain standard that I play, and I wouldn't take anything less. Now if that means I have to get out there and stick your ass up a bit, then I will. I did. You ask all my teammates, the only thing about Michael Jordan was that he never asked me to do something I didn't want to do. When people see this, they're going to say, "Well, he really wasn't a good guy. . It may have been a tyrant. "Well, that's you, because you never won anything. I wanted to win, but I wanted them to win and be part of that too. I don't have to do this. I just do it because it's who I am. That's right. how I played the game. That was my mindset. If you don't want to play that, don't play it that way. Break. "

As for the gap between the two members of the Hall of Fame, Barkley does not appear to be interested in ending the dispute any time soon.

"That is never going to happen, Dan. You can let it go," Barkley said. "That will never happen … Michael is very good. Chuck is very good. But that will never happen, brother. I am too stubborn for that."