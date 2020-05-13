Charges of man accused of strangling his mother are expected to be changed – Up News Info

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota (AP) – The charges are expected to change in Hennepin County against a man accused of strangling his elderly mother in Bloomington now that she died in a hospital in Edina.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Lila Bulygo, 82, died of complications from the strangulation on May 4 at Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Bulygo was found unconscious by police on April 29. Her 56-year-old son is charged with second-degree murder. James Bulygo told investigators that he is mentally ill and that he had been arguing with his mother.

