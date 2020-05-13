Chapman, Loyola Marymount, other private universities make plans for students to return for fall 2020 semester – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A handful of local private universities are planning to invite students to return to campus for the fall semester.

One of the universities that plans to welcome students is Chapman University in Orange, with a projected class of 1,700.

"Chapman is lucky because virtually all of our classes are very small, I think classes for more than 50 students are one percent," said Daniele Struppa, president of Chapman University.

"We hope to be able to offer classes of up to 20 students in one class, what we suspect is the governor's requirement," he said.

Struppa said some classes may well be held outside on the soccer field or other outdoor spaces.

Occupancy in Chapman's residences and apartments will be reduced by 900 students.

Masks and temperature controls will also be required on campus.

A $ 1 million gift donated to the university by a parent will be used to purchase personal protective equipment or PPE for students and teachers.

"We are going to hire trackers to follow up on children who appear to be infected," Struppa said.

Loyola Marymount University and Biola University are planning in-person classes in the fall, and The Claremont Colleges are leaning that way, too.

On Tuesday, officials at the University of California and Cal State confirmed that thousands of college students in Southern California will continue to use remote learning during the fall semester.

The UC system is taking a mixed approach with some materials delivered in the classroom and in the laboratory.

Cal State schools will continue primarily with online learning, with some exceptions for in-person learning.