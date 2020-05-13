Central, Eastern and Western agreement with MAC eliminating postseason tournaments – Up News Info Detroit

The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men's and women's basketball are among the nine sports that will cut the postseason.

The MACs announced cost reductions in response to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

Postseason tournaments will also be suspended in field hockey, women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis, and men's and women's soccer. The champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by the results of the regular season in sports without postseason tournaments.

The men's and women's basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final standings of the regular season. Regular season basketball schedules will be increased to 20 conference games and tournament games from the opening round will be eliminated.

%MINIFYHTMLf44480c8ff1ebca34ed67d56d611a13e15%

Volleyball, swimming and diving for men and women, indoor and outdoor athletics for men and women, and golf for men and women will also have postseasons with fewer participants.

The postseason changes cover the next four seasons and will be "evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves," the conference said in a statement.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related