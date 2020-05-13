CDC's guidance was more restrictive than the White House plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Advice from America's top experts in disease control. USA How to safely reopen companies and institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was more detailed and restrictive than the plan released by the White House last month.

%MINIFYHTML77f857bc15eba35a6471009035f3b5ba15%

The guide, which was archived by Trump administration officials, also offered recommendations to help communities decide when to close the facility again during future COVID-19 attacks.

The Associated Press obtained a 63-page document that is more detailed than other previously reported segments of the archived guidebook from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA It shows how the thinking of CDC infection control experts differs from those in the White House that handle the response to the pandemic.

The White House "Opening America Again,quot; plan, launched on April 17, included some of the CDC's approaches, but made it clear that the responsibility for reopening decisions fell exclusively to state governors and officials local.

Rather, the CDC-created organizing tool advocates a coordinated national response to give community leaders step-by-step instructions to "help Americans re-enter civic life," with the idea that there will be revivals. virus and a lot of customization required. The White House said last week that the document was a draft and was not ready for publication.

It contains the kinds of details officials need to make informed decisions, some experts said.

"The White House is pushing for the reopening, but the truth of the matter is that the White House simply has not had a comprehensive plan that all the pieces fit together. They are doing it little by little, "said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

Such detailed advice should have been available much earlier, said Stephen Morse, an expert at Columbia University in the spread of disease.

“Many different places are considering how to safely develop return-to-work procedures. Having more guidance on that previously could have been more reassuring for people. And it could have avoided some cases, "said Morse.

From the start, CDC employees working on the guide felt uncomfortable linking it specifically to the reopening, and voiced objections to White House officials tasked with approving the guide for the release, according to a CDC official. who granted them anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to them. the press.

The detailed guidance from CDC was finally archived by the administration on April 30, according to internal government emails and CDC sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press. After the AP reported on the guide's burial last week, the White House asked CDC to revive parts of it, which were sent back for approval, according to emails and interviews.

On Tuesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield testified before a committee of the US Senate. USA That the recommendations would be published "soon,quot;. He did not provide further details. Internal government emails show Redfield had repeatedly requested approval from the White House for guidance from the CDC, beginning April 10.

Both the CDC document and the published White House plan recommend that communities reopen in phases as local coronavirus cases decline.

However, one of the many differences is advice on when communities should allow non-essential travel to resume.

%MINIFYHTML77f857bc15eba35a6471009035f3b5ba16%

CDC's archived guide advises communities to avoid all nonessential travel in the reopening phases to the last, when cases are at the lowest levels. Even then, the CDC is cautious and advises only a "consideration,quot; of resumption of nonessential travel after 42 continuous days of declining COVID-19 cases.

The White House plan, by contrast, recommends that communities "minimize,quot; travel in Phase 1, and that in Phase 2, after 28 consecutive days of decline, "Non-essential travel can resume."

As of Tuesday, the CDC website on travel guidance during the pandemic was still linked to the White House plan. The strictest guide is not there.

Another big difference in the final White House plan and the one designed by epidemiologists at CDC is the latter's recognition that COVID-19 cases are likely to increase after the reopening of states, and that local governments need continually monitor their communities closely.

The final White House reopening plan lacks guidance on how local communities can track information beyond positive cases. But the CDC document offers ideas on how to plan where case increases could occur more quickly, using demographic information. CDC says local leaders may pay special attention to the number of households with limited English literacy in an area, how many people live in poverty or do not have health insurance coverage, and even what it calls areas of "civic stress,quot; "caused by the virus, such as places where many workers were sick or lost wages due to closings.

The White House plan offers few specific details and instead provides broad guidance, such as "Protecting the health and safety of workers in critical industries," and advises states to "protect the most vulnerable,quot; by developing "appropriate policies,quot;.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, warned that lifting orders to stay home too quickly could have serious consequences, both in deaths and financial hardship. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to pressure states to act to correct a free-falling economy.

CDC guidelines emphasize the dangers of states and regions that do it alone in such dangerous times. The agency advises a national approach, rather than a mosaic, because policies in one state in time will affect others.

“Travel patterns within and between jurisdictions will also affect efforts to reduce community transmission. Coordination between state and local jurisdictions is critical, especially between jurisdictions with different mitigation needs, ”the report notes.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.