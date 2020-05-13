Carissa Culiner's newborn daughter makes her daily pop debut!

A dear debut!
Carissa Culiner stopped by E! Daily pop Wednesday afternoon and had a special surprise for E! companions Erin lim and Morgan Stewart: your newborn daughter, Zoey Grace Culiner!
Carissa gave birth to Zoey, her second child with husband Shanon Culiner—April 28 in Los Angeles. Until today, the couple had only shared a couple of photos of Zoey; however, the adorable newborn was on display while Carissa was video conferencing with the E! House ladies.
It also revealed more about the actual birth process! Carissa had previously mentioned that she used a method Kourtney Kardashian has argued, where a mother actually takes her child out during childbirth.
"So this was always my dream," said Carissa in Daily pop. "Ever since I heard about the idea, and the doctor said, 'Okay, if it works, I'll let you do it. But there are no promises, because anything could happen.' Good! I'm not under any illusions or anything like that. "
It turns out that Carissa was able to stick with the method!
"So basically what happened was (the doctor) took her halfway to where her arms were," Carissa explained. "And then she said, 'Okay, Carissa, if you're ready, get in touch.' So I literally put my hands down and reached under her arms and pulled her out. And she was right there!"
Fortunately, Carissa said that everything went "smoothly."
"It was a blessing," she told Erin and Morgan, adding that the experience made her feel like Superwoman. "Like I just took a baby out!"
Things have also been great with Zoey at home.
"I'm fine, but it's only two weeks away, so I still have a lot of challenges ahead of me. Overall, she's been a very good baby, guys. I've been really blessed," Carissa said. "He definitely does all the baby stuff: he cries, he eats a lot, he pees and he poops a lot, it's just not that bad. I don't know. He sleeps a lot that I'm not used to because Persecution it was not like a baby at all. It was much more challenging. So it's been super sweet, super cold! I'm lucky."
Chase himself has been adjusting to become an older brother quite well, Carissa added.
"Every now and then he comes up and kisses her and takes her hand. Or if I'm burping her, she'll want to help. And it's the cutest, sweetest thing," Carissa explained. "But also if she's crying, sometimes he says, 'Me first!' And I cry fake until I come and grab him. So he's definitely shown signs of jealousy, and it really breaks my heart But it's totally fine! "
See everything Daily pop interview in the clip above.
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML7982d44a0cb8659da28c7317fd158d5d17%