Carissa Culiner's newborn daughter makes her daily pop debut!

A dear debut!

Carissa Culiner stopped by E! Daily pop Wednesday afternoon and had a special surprise for E! companions Erin lim and Morgan Stewart: your newborn daughter, Zoey Grace Culiner!

Carissa gave birth to Zoey, her second child with husband Shanon Culiner—April 28 in Los Angeles. Until today, the couple had only shared a couple of photos of Zoey; however, the adorable newborn was on display while Carissa was video conferencing with the E! House ladies.

It also revealed more about the actual birth process! Carissa had previously mentioned that she used a method Kourtney Kardashian has argued, where a mother actually takes her child out during childbirth.

"So this was always my dream," said Carissa in Daily pop. "Ever since I heard about the idea, and the doctor said, 'Okay, if it works, I'll let you do it. But there are no promises, because anything could happen.' Good! I'm not under any illusions or anything like that. "