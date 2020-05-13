Cardi B shares a new piece of unreleased song dedicated to daughter Kulture

Instagram

In honor of Mother's Day, the raptor & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; revealed over the weekend another part of the song he wrote for his daughter that shows & # 39; Love Is Blind & # 39; from Eve.

While his fans anxiously await his next album, Cardi B He treated his followers with a new excerpt from his previously unreleased song dedicated to his daughter Kulture. In honor of Mother's Day, the raptor jumped on Instagram Live over the weekend to hear the song, which he wrote for her and Make up forson of

"From that, sonogram when I saw your little hand / Legs became weak when I heard your heartbeat / I cried for you, I prayed for you, I even lost sleep", he said the lyrics while the song played in the background of the clip . "Little life growing within me / Everyone is dying to see / I just wanted a little time for myself / This is an invasion of privacy."

Cardi recorded the song in 2018 while pregnant with Kulture and recorded songs for her Grammy-winning debut album "Invasion of Privacy." He previously released another part of the song, which shows EveThe 1999 single "Love Is Blind" in 2019, when she celebrated her daughter's first birthday in July.

"Thank you all for wishing my sweet baby a happy birthday," the Bronx woman wrote in an Instagram post along with a video that compiled images of Kulture. She continued in the caption: "I did this song the day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful for! It's a real one!"

On why the song didn't make it to her hit debut studio album, Cardi explained at the time: "It didn't come on time because, as you can hear, I was maaa loaded with a terrible cold. I couldn't" I don't get it, no matter how many Sometimes I spit it out. Even when we try to mix it up, you still sound bad. I love my baby, she changed my life. "