Cannes President Pierre Lescure talks about the festival's label and link to Venice – Up News Info

Originally, the Cannes Film Festival was supposed to start last night on the French Riviera, but as with many other industry events in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it was eventually canceled.

Still, organizers hope Cannes 2020 will somehow live later this summer, especially with a presence at the Venice Film Festival in September. Cannes President Pierre Lescure visited France television on Tuesday night, sporting a tuxedo and looking wistful that he was not atop the famous red-carpeted steps, but said Cannes and Venice "would celebrate the relaunch of the cinema in theaters "this fall.

Lescure, an industry veteran who co-founded Canal Plus, told the C A Vous The show, which if it had been in Cannes last night, would be "7:45 and we are on the red carpet, Spike Lee has just passed the rest of the jury; we are waiting for the opening film crew," whose title, he winked, " we do not know ". This year's organizers never reached the stage of announcing the lineup, though they are expected to reveal movies they would have liked in the coming weeks. Lescure assured that the festival will exist "in multiple ways".

"Thierry Frémaux and the selection committee will announce a list of some 50 films that caught their attention and that probably would have been on the Croisette since tonight," said Lescure. "The list will bear the Cannes stamp and will be followed at all festivals like Angouleme in late summer and especially in the fall at the Venice Film Festival."

When asked if Venice would partner in any way with Cannes, Lescure replied: “We are working with them to ensure that Cannes is present in Venice and that there are as many film celebrations as possible. It will be southern Europe, it will be the fact that, after all the Venice Film Festival (which was a rival when Cannes was created), well, the two festivals are together to celebrate the relaunch of cinema in theaters. "

The scene at the Palais de Cannes on Tuesday, which was supposed to be the start of the festival.

While Lescure said his family made fun of him for wearing a tuxedo in honor of Tuesday's kiboshed event, he added, "I'm thinking, you know, there are 40,000 accredited people in Cannes: professionals, press, critics, vendors, distributors, exhibitors, creators, producers and actors and actresses and then all the people around the world who follow this festival, which is the first in the world, but who follow all the festivals and they don't care if they watch movies in the cinema or on a platform For all these people, this is the Cannois event. The festival is 73 years old, so anyone who cares about cinema has always known the Cannes Film Festival. "

Until then, there has been great regret from industries and others that Cannes will not be held this year. In a widely shared video (see below), even a somewhat disoriented boar did not know what to do with a completely deserted Croisette this weekend.

The Festival Hall was transformed into a welcoming center for the homeless and sick in March, and local Mayor David Lisnard recently said Le Monde, "The town has never been so beautiful and so sad".

