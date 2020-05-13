Can I use a non-factory filter when I change my own oil?

Q. When I go to the auto parts store, there is always a shelf full of different brands of oil filters. Does it really make a difference which type I buy when I do an oil change at home? The dealer tells me that using a non-factory filter could damage the engine.

TO. I prefer, when possible, to use an original equipment filter, although that is not always practical. Filter material is one of the keys to a high quality filter. I'm looking for a filter that uses a synthetic blend of filter material (instead of just cellulose) and that has a non-return valve, like the original one, that eliminates dry starts. I've only seen one manufacturer that requires an OE filter and issued a technical bulletin about it. I've also been to dealers who have run out of a specific filter and bought aftermarket filters from the local parts store.

Q. I've seen you answer a question similar to this before, and I need you to put your Boat Doctor's hat back on. I have a 21 foot boat with a four cylinder engine that appears to be a Chevy. It is not working well. I did a compression test, and the two intermediate cylinders only have about 40 and 60 pounds of pressure. The final cylinders are 130 and 135 PSI. My neighbor thinks it is a bad valve. What you think?

TO. I think you are going to spend some money (BOAT doesn't mean Break Out Another Thousand after all) to get your ship's engine working properly. This compression test is a classic example of a leaking cylinder head gasket. At this point, you will need to remove the cylinder head and inspect the gasket. In addition to replacing the cylinder head gasket, you will most likely need to rebuild or replace the cylinder head.

Q. I have a 2006 Ford 500 that has electrical problems. The car will start, but the dash will not start and the engine will run more or less. My mechanic was unable to detect the problem, although he cleaned the battery cables and the car ran fine for a week or two before the problem returned. The mechanic thinks it may be a battery wire harness that needs to be replaced. What you think?

TO. Since cleaning the cables temporarily fixed the problem, I suspect your mechanic is correct. At this point, the proper procedure is to perform a voltage drop test to see what is happening. I suspect that the negative cable may have high resistance and is causing problems with the irregular operation and electrical power of the meters.

Q. I have a Chevrolet truck with only 125,000 miles. It is running a little slow. I took it to my usual store. They saw nothing out of the ordinary and suggested that I go to a broadcast store. In the transmission shop they said it could be a torque converter problem, but they were not sure. Any ideas? This has been a great truck. At the time I owned it, I just replaced the tires, brakes, and fluids, so I hate leaving it.

TO. I think you provided the answer in your question. Although the torque converter is a common problem, that's not where it would start. I think you have the beginning of an engine misfire. Generally, when a motor fails, it will turn on the check engine light and blink, but not always. I think your truck, at 125,000 miles, may need nothing more than spark plugs and perhaps a replacement spark plug wire. Since you have never replaced the spark plugs, this would be a good place to start.

Q. I have a Buick and the battery is depleted. I started it up and then put a battery in it. The car is fine, but the speedometer gauge needle turned and is on the other side of the pin on the gauge. I asked and they told me that the group of gauges would need to go out to reset the dials. Any suggestion?

TO. This type of problem can occur when there is an electrical spike during a quick start. Some cars will allow you to enter a setting and reset the indicators. Others like his Buick make it a little more complicated. In most cases, the dash cluster must exit and needles restart. Although I have seen some smart technicians direct the compressed air through the reset port of the trip meter and turn the needle completely.

John Paul is the AAA Northeast Auto Physician. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified technical teacher. Email your car question to [email protected]