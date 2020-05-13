The Barcid Foundation is accepting applications for its third Native American Feature Writers Laboratory, a 10-week program that will run online in late August through late August. October 2020.

%MINIFYHTML343f7fc19972a821c22c7c97d297c0b315%

The Native American Feature Film Writers Laboratory was created in accordance with Barcid Foundation mission to improve media representations of Native Americans and to Increase the number of Native Americans employed in all facets of the media industry.

The lab is for experienced writers who are able to write a feature length script. Each selected participant is expected to complete at least one script at the end of the 10-week session, which will be exhibited at the 14th Annual LA Skins Festival in November.

Related story Comcast CFO sees potential "Title by Title" for PVOD versions after working on "Industry Stuff"

The lab is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, Walt Disney Studios., Sony Pictures, and Cherokee Nation Film Office.

%MINIFYHTML343f7fc19972a821c22c7c97d297c0b316%

“We are delighted to support another group of Native American writers for this year's Feature Writers Lab. Each selected individual will express new, bold and diverse voices as well as providing powerful insight as screenwriters, "said Patricia Gomes, pDirector of Rograms, Fundación Barcid.

The Native American Feature Writers Laboratory addresses a growing need in the entertainment industry. According to a 2016 report by the Writers Guild of America, Native Americans replaced Latinos as the most underrepresented minority group among writers in the film industry by a factor of 12 to 1. This program will offer a new opportunity for Native American writers looking to dabble in the entertainment industry.

The Barcid Foundation will select five Native American writers to participate in the program. The lab will consist of daily workshops with an established screenwriter and peer work sessions. Additionally, participants will attend a series of events and screenings that will further expose them to the entertainment industry. the The purpose of the laboratory is to further develop the skills of writers and prepare them for employment in the industry.

The application Up News Info is June 3, and the regular Up News Info is June 17. The Up News Info is July 1. Tor send visit www.laskinsfest.com.