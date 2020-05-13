California Air National Guard flyover to greet frontline workers in the Bay Area, State – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News California Air National Guard flyover to greet frontline workers in the Bay...

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – The California Air National Guard will salute Wednesday those fighting on the front line against the coronavirus pandemic in California.

The 144th Fresno-based Cal Guard Fighter Wing will take the statewide flyover to greet healthcare workers, first responders and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 starting 10 am Wednesday.

An F-15 Eagle of the US Air Force. USA Fly over the skies of Fresno, California. (United States Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Roy Santana / Published)

The flyover will consist of four F-15C Eagle fighter jets that will take off from Fresno Air National Guard Base and pass through medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, Monterey, and southern cities from California before returning to Fresno. .

The fighter jets were scheduled to pass over the Oakland / Richmond area around 10:43 a.m. and over the San José area around 10:56, allowing a ten minute window. Locations in the Bay Area will include Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Richmond, Oakland and Santa Clara, as well as the Regional Medical Center and O & # 39; Connor Hospital in San José.

Wednesday's overpass in California is part of the US Air Force national salute. USA For healthcare workers and first responders. The pilots plan to make a low pass at various locations in Sacramento, including the Capitol, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Highway Patrol Academy.

Residents in these areas were urged to maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event and to avoid traveling to landmarks and hospitals to see the overpass.

The 144th Fighter Wing also encouraged people to share their photos of the overpass on social media using the hashtags # 144FW, #AmericaStrong and #CalGuard.

All hours are subject to change based on weather and environmental considerations.

Places for the overpass:

  1. Fresno County Sheriff's Office, 2200 Fresno St, Fresno
  2. Fresno Police Department, 2323 Mariposa St, Fresno
  3. Regional Community Medical Center, 2823 Fresno St, Fresno
  4. VA California Central Health Care System, 2615 E Clinton Ave, Fresno
  5. Fresno City Fire Station 5, 3131 N Fresno St, Fresno
  6. Fresno City Fire Station 11, 5544 N Fresno St, Fresno
  7. Hospital Quirúrgico Fresno, 6125 N Fresno St, Fresno
  8. Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N Fresno St, Fresno
  9. Saint Agnes Medical Center, 1303 E Herndon Ave, Fresno
  10. Community Medical Provider Medical Group, 1570 E Herndon Ave, Fresno
  11. Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children & # 39; s Place, Madera
  12. Clovis Community Medical Center, 2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis
  13. Adventist Medical Center – Reedley, 372 W Cypress Ave, Reedley
  14. Adventist Health Selma, 1141 E Rose Ave, Selma
  15. Madera Community Hospital, 1250 E Almond Ave, Madera
  16. U.C. Merced Medical Center, Servicios Ln, Merced
  17. Mercy Medical Center, Merced 333 Mercy Ave, Merced
  18. California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, 3650 Schriever Ave, Mather
  19. Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center, 2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento
  20. California Highway Patrol Academy, 601 N 7th St, Sacramento
  21. State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento
  22. Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center, 901 Nevin Ave, Richmond
  23. Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland
  24. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, 143 N Main St, Milpitas
  25. Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, 700 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara
  26. Hospital O & # 39; Connor, 2105 Forest Ave, San José
  27. San José Regional Medical Center, 225 N Jackson Ave, San José
  28. Dominica Hospital, 1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz
  29. Watsonville Community Hospital, 75 Nielson St, Watsonville
  30. Monterey Peninsula Community Hospital, 23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey
  31. Los Angeles Police Academy, 1880 Academy Dr, Los Angeles
  32. Beverly Community Hospital, 309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello
  33. Whittier Hospital Medical Center, 9080 Colia Rd, Whittier
  34. Hospital Intercomunitario La Palma, 7901 Walker St, La Palma
  35. Kindred Hospital Paramount, 16453 South Colorado Ave, Paramount
  36. MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital, Long Beach 2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
  37. St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach 1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach
  38. Torrance Memorial Medical Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance
  39. Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1, 401 S Broadway, Redondo Beach
  40. Los Angeles Fire Department, 540 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
  41. Gardena Memorial Hospital, 1145 W Redondo Beach Blvd
  42. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, 1680 E 120th St, Los Angeles
  43. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department – Century Station, 11703 S Alameda St, Lynwood
  44. Huntington Park Community Hospital, 2623 E Slauson Ave, Huntington Park
  45. Children & # 39; s’s Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

