California Air National Guard flyover to greet frontline workers in the Bay Area, State – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – The California Air National Guard will salute Wednesday those fighting on the front line against the coronavirus pandemic in California.

The 144th Fresno-based Cal Guard Fighter Wing will take the statewide flyover to greet healthcare workers, first responders and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 starting 10 am Wednesday.

The flyover will consist of four F-15C Eagle fighter jets that will take off from Fresno Air National Guard Base and pass through medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, Monterey, and southern cities from California before returning to Fresno. .

The fighter jets were scheduled to pass over the Oakland / Richmond area around 10:43 a.m. and over the San José area around 10:56, allowing a ten minute window. Locations in the Bay Area will include Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Richmond, Oakland and Santa Clara, as well as the Regional Medical Center and O & # 39; Connor Hospital in San José.

Wednesday's overpass in California is part of the US Air Force national salute. USA For healthcare workers and first responders. The pilots plan to make a low pass at various locations in Sacramento, including the Capitol, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Highway Patrol Academy.

Residents in these areas were urged to maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event and to avoid traveling to landmarks and hospitals to see the overpass.

The 144th Fighter Wing also encouraged people to share their photos of the overpass on social media using the hashtags # 144FW, #AmericaStrong and #CalGuard.

All hours are subject to change based on weather and environmental considerations.

Places for the overpass:

