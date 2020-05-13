California Air National Guard flyover to greet frontline workers in the Bay Area, State – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – The California Air National Guard will salute Wednesday those fighting on the front line against the coronavirus pandemic in California.
The 144th Fresno-based Cal Guard Fighter Wing will take the statewide flyover to greet healthcare workers, first responders and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 starting 10 am Wednesday.
The flyover will consist of four F-15C Eagle fighter jets that will take off from Fresno Air National Guard Base and pass through medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, Monterey, and southern cities from California before returning to Fresno. .
The fighter jets were scheduled to pass over the Oakland / Richmond area around 10:43 a.m. and over the San José area around 10:56, allowing a ten minute window. Locations in the Bay Area will include Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Richmond, Oakland and Santa Clara, as well as the Regional Medical Center and O & # 39; Connor Hospital in San José.
Wednesday's overpass in California is part of the US Air Force national salute. USA For healthcare workers and first responders. The pilots plan to make a low pass at various locations in Sacramento, including the Capitol, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Highway Patrol Academy.
Residents in these areas were urged to maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event and to avoid traveling to landmarks and hospitals to see the overpass.
The 144th Fighter Wing also encouraged people to share their photos of the overpass on social media using the hashtags # 144FW, #AmericaStrong and #CalGuard.
All hours are subject to change based on weather and environmental considerations.
Places for the overpass:
- Fresno County Sheriff's Office, 2200 Fresno St, Fresno
- Fresno Police Department, 2323 Mariposa St, Fresno
- Regional Community Medical Center, 2823 Fresno St, Fresno
- VA California Central Health Care System, 2615 E Clinton Ave, Fresno
- Fresno City Fire Station 5, 3131 N Fresno St, Fresno
- Fresno City Fire Station 11, 5544 N Fresno St, Fresno
- Hospital Quirúrgico Fresno, 6125 N Fresno St, Fresno
- Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N Fresno St, Fresno
- Saint Agnes Medical Center, 1303 E Herndon Ave, Fresno
- Community Medical Provider Medical Group, 1570 E Herndon Ave, Fresno
- Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children & # 39; s Place, Madera
- Clovis Community Medical Center, 2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis
- Adventist Medical Center – Reedley, 372 W Cypress Ave, Reedley
- Adventist Health Selma, 1141 E Rose Ave, Selma
- Madera Community Hospital, 1250 E Almond Ave, Madera
- U.C. Merced Medical Center, Servicios Ln, Merced
- Mercy Medical Center, Merced 333 Mercy Ave, Merced
- California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, 3650 Schriever Ave, Mather
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center, 2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento
- California Highway Patrol Academy, 601 N 7th St, Sacramento
- State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento
- Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center, 901 Nevin Ave, Richmond
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, 143 N Main St, Milpitas
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, 700 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara
- Hospital O & # 39; Connor, 2105 Forest Ave, San José
- San José Regional Medical Center, 225 N Jackson Ave, San José
- Dominica Hospital, 1555 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz
- Watsonville Community Hospital, 75 Nielson St, Watsonville
- Monterey Peninsula Community Hospital, 23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey
- Los Angeles Police Academy, 1880 Academy Dr, Los Angeles
- Beverly Community Hospital, 309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center, 9080 Colia Rd, Whittier
- Hospital Intercomunitario La Palma, 7901 Walker St, La Palma
- Kindred Hospital Paramount, 16453 South Colorado Ave, Paramount
- MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital, Long Beach 2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach 1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center, 3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance
- Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1, 401 S Broadway, Redondo Beach
- Los Angeles Fire Department, 540 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
- Gardena Memorial Hospital, 1145 W Redondo Beach Blvd
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, 1680 E 120th St, Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department – Century Station, 11703 S Alameda St, Lynwood
- Huntington Park Community Hospital, 2623 E Slauson Ave, Huntington Park
- Children & # 39; s’s Hospital Los Angeles, 4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles