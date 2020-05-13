California Adds Millions to Budget to Improve Wildfire Response Along with COVID-19 Efforts – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – With the impending fire season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom said, however, the state is preparing to spend millions more on wildfire preparedness and suppression strategies. , including the establishment of a new forest fire safety division. in the state Public Services Commission.

Additionally, Newsom said that PG,amp;E and the other two investor-owned utilities in the state will be tasked with scaling up their own wildfire mitigation efforts even as the state is working to pull PG,amp;E out of bankruptcy.

The governor noted that between January and May 2019, there were 675 wildfires across the state, while there have now been 1,135 wildfires in the state so far this year, roughly a 60 percent increase in one year of precipitation. Below average and a drop in Snow Sierra Levels.

"I want people to know that we are aware of the threats. We are aware of the understandable anxiety that this time of year presents people in addition to what is happening with COVID-19, "Newsom said.

Newsom announced that this year's budget would include $ 127 million in improvements to the state Office of Emergency Services, above the base budget approved last year, for forest fire preparedness and suppression strategies, as well as earthquake planning. and other disasters.

Newsom said the state has so far focused its energy on reducing fires in 200 vulnerable communities, in addition to completing 35 high-profile vegetation and fuel management projects, including the only pending project along Highway 17. in the Santa Cruz Mountains that should be completed within the next eight days.

In addition to the state's wildfire preparedness and mitigation efforts, Newsom said $ 5 billion from the state's utility companies is required for wildfire security measures. A new forest fire safety division is being established within the California Public Utilities Commission to oversee all efforts of state public services in certified prevention and mitigation plans.

Newsom said PG,amp;E should "… independent of the state, federal, local and private sectors, invest in their own efforts to secure their cables, at their poles, to advance underground, to focus on making sure they have access to the Real-time information with infrared cameras and weather stations, their efforts to do more in their own management of vegetation, to secure their own air fleet and air support for recovery efforts. "

The state is looking at how PG,amp;E approaches the criteria for public safety power cuts (PSPS), while the state would add $ 50 million in grants to support the PSPS efforts of local counties, including how to ensure November elections during a power outage with backup generators and extensive planning.

Newsom said that while the utility has made significant progress in its forest fire mitigation efforts, more will be required of it as the company tries to emerge from bankruptcy and maintain its required forest fire safety benchmarks. .

"We are in a place we have never been in the past in terms of oversight, accountability and transparency with our investor-owned utilities to help support these wildfire mitigation efforts," Newsom said. “I am not naive that these utilities are where they should be, quite the opposite. In fact, PG,amp;E is still bankrupt. They have a chance to get out of bankruptcy before June 30, but the predicate of it all is meeting the requirements of these plans. "

The governor also said his revised state budget will include a budget increase for the California Office of Emergency Services, which includes $ 17.3 million for development of the state's earthquake early warning system.

In addition to the $ 127 million improvement for the OES, Newsom announced a $ 85.7 million budget improvement for Cal Fire, specifically to improve surge capacity and hire an additional 600 people before the peak fire season.

Newsom said Cal Fire would add 26 new fire trucks and four incident command units deployed by July 1. Twelve Blackhawk helicopters are also included in the budget, one of which was delivered in October and used in a Tehama County wildfire in November.

The Governor noted that there were 1,759 others who tested positive and 87 more COVID-19 deaths within 24 hours, and that as we enter the fire season and increase the ranks of firefighters, the state must continue to keep them healthy. to the first to respond and maintain the state's position on the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a tired cliche, but you have to walk and chew gum at the same time. We are focused on (COVID-19), we are focused on mitigating the coronavirus and trying to do everything possible to suppress the spread," Newsom said. "At the same time, we have to mitigate and suppress these fires as we go through the wildfire season. This is a top priority for this state, this legislature and this administration, and I want people to know that we are not going to take a step back, despite the headwinds of the economy, of our responsibility to face this moment as we try to meet many other moments in the midst of this crisis. "

The total number of COVID cases in California increased to 71,141, with 2,934 total deaths in the state as of Tuesday.