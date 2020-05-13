Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes up from Coma in battle with COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML5b6665ebaccdf9b610258c967d8220b015%

– Broadway star Nick Cordero, who has been battling COVID-19 for more than a month, has woken up from a coma, his wife Amanda Kloots said in an Instagram ad.

Kloots has kept her fans, family and friends updated with regular Instagram posts about her condition. On Tuesday, Kloots and the couple's young son, Elvis, seemed even more excited than usual.

Nick, Dada, he's awake! Hooray! "Kloots says with a jubilant smile as Elvis smiles at the camera." Dada is awake! "

Cordero was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in March because he had trouble breathing. His condition rapidly worsened and he was put on life support and fell into a coma. Other complications led to the amputation of his right leg.

His doctors have confirmed that he came out of his coma, but he remains extremely weak and cannot close his mouth, according to Kloots.

But Kloots says he is following his doctor's orders, a big improvement over just a month ago.