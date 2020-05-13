Britney Spears and Sam Asghari – Inside their marriage and baby plans!

It seems like Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari's relationship is still going great and she even sees herself marrying him. Apparently, the pop star would love to marry him at some point in the future.

But what about babies? Would a family start with Sam too or not?

A source who claims to know it all shared it all with HollywoodLife!

It's no secret that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have a very cute romance and are often seen spending quality time on social media, but also at red carpet events!

They look really happy and things between them have only gotten better over time.

For some time during this quarantine, they were unfortunately separated from each other as they were quarantined separately, but now they have reunited and Britney couldn't be happier after she admitted that she missed him so much that it hurt.

Does that mean she is also ready to take the next step in their relationship?

The source said "Britney is madly in love with Sam, he has been a great rock to her." You would never know that he is much younger than her because he is very mature and punished. She would love to marry him one day and have a baby with him. "

A second source, however, told the same site that Brit. There has been talk between Brit and Sam about having children, especially before she turns forty, but that is in no way going to make or break their relationship if they have one or not. . It has been a discussion but not a mandate, they talked and talked about it, but it is not something that they are actively trying to make happen. She is more concerned with staying in the relationship, getting in the best shape of her life, having fun with Sam, and eventually getting engaged and married to Sam. "

