British financier Goldfinch establishes a new film and television producer loan fund – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: British independent television and film financier Goldfinch is launching a £ 500k ($ 613,000) loan fund for UK film and television producers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldfinch, whose film and television credits include Noah Schnapp's war drama Waiting for anyaGary Oldman-Jessica Alba Action Photo Anonymous assassinsand ITV cooking show Ainsley's Caribbean Cuisine, is offering short-term, interest-free loans against any accounts receivable from the production company or its productions, subject to due diligence. These include but are not limited to VAT, tax credit claims, and distribution / issuer / transmitter contracts.

Goldfinch says the loans will require a minimum initial £ 2k administration fee, and will increase on a sliding scale depending on the size and complexity of the loan, to cover legal costs, along with the usual due diligence to release the funds, but they are not they will charge interest for the term of the loan.

The fund will be available to applicants for the next three months, starting this week.

%MINIFYHTML897f9836ab53d690fc0a1ce81775ea4d15%

Goldfinch CEO Kirsty Bell said: "Goldfinch was created to help the 'Independent Producer' both on television and in film. Many producers we know have to make extremely difficult decisions in today's climate. Our industry and our companies are so driven by cash flow and leveraged, now is the time for companies to not only need some short-term funds to weather the storm, but also some expert advice to help them navigate through it. If this fund can helping a producer survive, we will have played our part. ”

Goldfinch launched the TVOD Birdbox platform yesterday.