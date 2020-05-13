Brielle Biermann unleashes plastic surgery claim with photo of bikini without cellulite

Instagram

The star of Don & # 39; t Be Tardy … & # 39; She shows off her flawless body and skin while teasing her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann's new line of swimsuits, prompting an enemy to accuse her of pinching her.

Brielle BiermannThe enviable body has apparently sparked jealousy from some of its enemies. The reality star and daughter of the ex "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been accused of getting under the knife after showing off her flawless skin in a new bikini photo.

On Tuesday, May 12, the 23-year-old model teased her mother's new line of luxury swimsuits, Salty K, by sharing on Instagram the photo that shows her rocking in a cute two-piece suit printed in mint green. and purple with ruffled straps and a bold strappy bottom. She sat on the edge of the pool, flaunting her cheery booty.

The photo has left fans excited about her perfect body for the summer, and one follower commented, "Hot Girl Summer." Another praised her body and bikini: "I love these pants and I need her body." Another echoed the sentiment, "Okay, the body and the suit," while someone else added, "OKAYYY DAMN looks better than evaaaaa."

But after a person asked Brielle, "How do you get such perfect skin? Like no dimpling or cellulite," some detractors decided to jump in the comments to exploit it. "uh filter," one person answered the question, accusing Brielle of editing the photo.

Okay, another wrote: "Exactly … bit smooth and brush here, smooth and brush there." Someone else chimed in, "Girl from work and from the photography store. Duh!" Meanwhile, another went to the extreme of accusing Brielle of undergoing plastic surgery and commented, "Pinch and go."

This is not the first time that the "Do not be late …"Star and her family have been criticized for photoshopping photos and accused of going under the knife. Realizing their resemblance, some people suggested that Kim and her daughter Brielle had the same doctor perform some procedures on them.

Kim recently shut down an enemy who claimed he was "transforming" into his daughters. "Sorry, but it looks like you're transforming yourself into the same person. You must use the same Dr.," wrote the reviewer under a photo of Kim with her daughters.

Applauding the enemy, Kim replied, "You're about 65 years old! You'd think at your age you would have learned one or two things about being negative and trying to take people down. I guess some people never learn." Sending positive vibes your way. and a hug".