Breonna Taylor's family files suit after police fatally shot her in March

Today is officially two months since Breonna Taylor was shot dead by agents at her Louisville, KY home. His family filed a lawsuit against the officers involved in the shooting while seeking justice after his death.

According to CBS NewsOfficials say the shooting was linked to a narcotics investigation in which they were looking for a completely different person.

The lawsuit says Breonna and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought they were being robbed, and in defense, Kenneth fired his registered weapon. The lawsuit says officers fired their weapons and fatally shot Breonna. The family alleges that the officers were dressed in civilian clothing and did not identify themselves before entering the department.

The Louisville Metro Police Department states that officers knocked on the door multiple times and announced their presence as cops with a search warrant before entering the home.

Officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative reassignment. The lawsuit claims that the suspect the agents were seeking was already in police custody at the time of the incident. Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer.

The attorney hired by the Breonna family, Brian Crump, who is also working with the family of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed in Georgia in February.

Crump turned to social media to comment on the matter and said:

#BreonnaTaylor should be alive right now. Yet here we are, the loss of another innocent, young black woman. Another beautiful lost life! Louisville Police, your officers must be held accountable. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #JusticeForBre #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/IX7iyeRXbK – Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 13, 2020

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94