Both supporters, opponents weigh – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that his frustration at an attempt to ban weapons at the state capitol stopped on Monday.

"I am very disappointed that the Capitol Commission has not taken steps today to keep lawmakers safe," Whitmer said.

The boost comes after a series of armed protests against the order to stay in the governor's home.

"I can be very nervous and intimidating, so I was definitely scared for my life at the time," said Senator Sylvia Santana, (D) Third District.

Opponents of the proposal say it is unconstitutional to ban guns on the state capitol and believe the idea is too far-reaching.

"It has never been a problem in all of Michigan history, so why is it a problem now? It was a peaceful demonstration. No one did anything to harm anyone, no weapon was fired, no weapon was abused, no there were weapons illegally there, ”said Michigan Conservative Coalition spokesman Matt Seely.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission stalled on a decision on whether or not to allow firearms inside the building.

The six-member panel is taking more time to study the issue before taking further action.

"Right now people are nervous and frustrated and those frustrations should not be mixed with having a semi-automatic weapon or a gun and taking it to the capitol for a protest," said Santana.

Gun rights advocates say they have the right to exercise the second amendment even in the state capitol.

“In the bill of rights are our freedoms. So why would anyone want to allow a bureaucrat Regulating our rights doesn't make any sense to me personally, "said Seely.

