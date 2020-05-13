Born in the slaughter, 18 Afghan babies face an uncertain fate

KABUL, Afghanistan – When the carnage ended, the corpses were bagged and the weapons put away, what was left behind spoke of the true extent of the tragedy: 18 newborn babies, many covered in blood and most now motherless, victims of the war before they had even left the hospital.
Afghanistan is an expert in the rituals of violent death. There are procedures for handling victims, and even well-practiced routines to discard the remains of suicide bombers who come to kill and kill.
But what are you doing with so many babies, all very similar in their little shapes and raw faces, most of them now without the first people in their lives and evacuated from an exploited hospital?
The oldest, born five days earlier, and the youngest, delivered to a safe room after the attack began, are lucky: their mothers survived. Many of the others have barely completed 24 hours in this violent world, their mothers murdered alongside them.
It was around now that a The US peace agreement was supposed to. USA With the Taliban signed in February, it would reduce bloodshed and give children like these the hope that a war that has dragged on for four decades in one form or another will finally come to an end. But the deal appears to be mired in a snapping prisoner swap, and insurgents have stepped up attacks across the country, killing dozens a day.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on the hospital.
The assault bears the hallmark of the Islamic State, which in the past has pursued "soft,quot; civilian targets in the mostly Shiite neighborhood that houses the clinic.
But across Afghanistan, anger was simmering against the Taliban, who refuse to accept a ceasefire and, by extension, create space for other terrorist groups to exploit the increasingly blurred lines of the conflict. The situation worsens for the country's political leaders, who find themselves embroiled in disorderly internal strife after a disputed election.
The heartbreaking effort to identify the babies at the maternity clinic and reunite them with their families began in the immediate hours after the attack, before special forces had even left the scene.
Dozens of men gathered when an elderly man from the community emerged from a hospital that was still drenched in blood with a list of the mothers' names. The babies had not yet been named.
In Afghanistan, a conservative male-dominated society, men take offense at the mere mention of their wives' names in public. It is extremely rare, and arduous, for a woman to make legal decisions for her child in the absence of a man. But now, for once, the men in the crowd outside the hospital listened intently as the babies were identified by their mothers' names.
"The boy from Suraya!" shouted the old man from the community. "The girl from Suraya was healthy, I myself helped load her into the ambulance."
"Gul Makai's boy – evacuated to Ataturk hospital," he yelled.
At the Ataturk hospital the next morning, the two children were side by side in incubators in the room where the 18 babies had been transferred. But Suraya Ibrahimi was dead, already buried. Gul Makai was there with his son, limping with a leg injury.
This was the fifth son of Suraya Ibrahimi. The 31-year-old woman had been an army officer for several years, said a relative who had found his way to the baby's bed. His military identification said he was a sergeant at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, part of the regiment that provided security and support for the headquarters.
Gul Makai, 35, is a housewife, married to a taxi driver. Their seventh son was born with respiratory problems, so they had been in hospital for five days.
When the attack began, she said, she and the other two mothers in her room faced a dilemma: Should they try to escape and leave their babies behind? Or should they stay?
The women were alone, with no family by their side. The spread of Covid-19 had forced the hospital to prevent even husbands from accompanying their wives, said Zahra Jafari, a midwife who works there.
The other two mothers stayed, and were probably dead, she said, she had not seen them. Gul Makai left his baby, ran to the hallway, jumped, and was evacuated through one of the rear doors.
On the street, she did not know what to do. He had no phone and did not know phone numbers. Outside another door, at the opposite end of the hospital, her husband, Azizullah, was standing with a change of clothing that she had brought when the attack began. They had no news of each other.
Gul Makai stopped a motorcycle, told the man what had happened, and begged him to take it home. From his home, he called Azizullah to tell him that he was safe.
But the baby.
Azizullah stood outside the hospital walls along with dozens of other parents and siblings looking for news, waiting for the military operation to end.
For several hours, Gul Maki had no news of his son. And all those hours? "I just cried," he said.
When the community elder reading the list outside the attacked hospital announced that "the boy from Gul Makai,quot; had been taken to the Ataturk hospital, Azizullah rushed there and called his wife to come closer so that he could identify the baby.
There he was, wearing a small shirt with pink sleeves and yellow cartoons on his chest: the "son of Gul Makai,quot;.
Outside the room on Wednesday morning, in the hospital courtyard, Azizullah, a small man with honest eyes and a short beard under his mask, was walking with other parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. They had brought the necessary documents to collect the babies, as they were told: national identifications of the father or mother, the signature of the elder from the local community.
But doctors and health ministry officials were in meetings.
An hour passed, then two, then three. It started to drizzle.
The family members who were outside, some who had just arrived from burying the dead mothers, became restless and frustrated. Doctors said they were waiting for the files for the babies to arrive from the ruins of the other hospital, to make sure they didn't make mistakes.
It wasn't just running from door to door, waiting for the meetings to end, that was driving family members crazy. There was also the swarm of strangers, women and some men, who had arrived at the hospital.
Some had come out of solidarity. Among them were two women, a doctor and an employee of a development organization, who had come the night before to breastfeed the babies; One stayed until late at night. Others also kept coming and offering help.
But then there were the dozens and dozens of other women who had come up with another agenda: adoption. In a strange and dystopian scene, they kept going around and asking if someone would give them a baby.
Ghulam Sakhi, who had buried his daughter the night before and was here to pick up his grandson, was approached by women asking for babies so many times that he exploded and started screaming.
"Be afraid of the lord, some shame, people!" he said. "Are you human or not? It is not as if all their families have drowned in the waters of Turkey and Greece and the children have no one. It is not as if they have murdered their entire families who want to take their children. "
Finally, in the early afternoon, after much excitement and close fights, the hospital began to discharge the babies one by one. At the end of the day, the identities of 11 were confirmed and released to their families. The rest remained for another day.
For some, it was relatively easy once the process finally got going. Azizullah pulled out his Toyota Corolla and Gul Makai limped in the back seat. A younger relative was carrying the baby.
Azizullah choked.
"Not just my wife," he said, his eyes filling with tears as he described Gul Makai: a hero.
Others left with only raw pain.
A young woman, in her 20s, wept in the hallway outside the room. She was there to pick up her sister's son, he said. The sister was dead and her husband was in the army serving on the front lines of the war in Ghazni province.
No matter how much he pleaded, the doctors said that what he wanted was simply not possible. A hospital official blocked the door to the ward.
"Go get a man," he said.
Fatima Faizi and Fahim Abed contributed reports.