Boosie faces a backlash after a video reappears of him talking about arranging for his children to receive oral sex from an adult woman.

Boosie is currently facing backlash after he publicly admitted to getting oral sex performed on his sons as a method of getting them prepared.

Chile! Boosie is currently facing all kinds of reaction when it comes to her paternity The skills after a video reappeared and showed a discussion he was having when it comes to how he decides to raise his children.

In the video, which shows that Boosie was on Instagram Live at the time, Boosie talks about how she has chosen to raise her children and the activities she has organized to prepare them.

At videoHe says, "I'm training those guys well. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, they were 12 or 13 years old and have heads. This is how it's supposed to be. Hell, yes, I have my You stupid motherfucker. "

In a longer version of the clip, he goes on to claim that an adult woman performed the act. While responding to comments during the concert, she said, "Yes, an adult, adult, super-adult woman."

Boosie went on to explain that this was her way of preparing her children. He said that the super-adult woman who performed the sex act not only "checked,quot; her children, but also her nephews and himself.

Since then, people have been calling Boosie and also expressing how they are because of what he has admitted.

Producer Kirk Moore said: "No adult man should be allowed to openly allow his children and nephews to have sex with adult women near children." All this talk about the "initiation rite,quot; is silly and Boosie is ruining the lives of black children. Bottom line. You shouldn't be around a child. "

