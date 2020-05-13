Boosie faces a backlash after a video reappears of him talking about arranging for his children to receive oral sex from an adult woman.

Chile! Boosie is currently facing all kinds of reaction when it comes to her paternity The skills after a video reappeared and showed a discussion he was having when it comes to how he decides to raise his children.

In the video, which shows that Boosie was on Instagram Live at the time, Boosie talks about how she has chosen to raise her children and the activities she has organized to prepare them.

At videoHe says, "I'm training those guys well. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, they were 12 or 13 years old and have heads. This is how it's supposed to be. Hell, yes, I have my You stupid motherfucker. "

In a longer version of the clip, he goes on to claim that an adult woman performed the act. While responding to comments during the concert, she said, "Yes, an adult, adult, super-adult woman."

Boosie went on to explain that this was her way of preparing her children. He said that the super-adult woman who performed the sex act not only "checked,quot; her children, but also her nephews and himself.

They can't tell me that this homophobic ass is not sick. Talk about training your children to be sexually abused. This is the culture of rape. "Hell yeah, I have my son sucked,quot;pic.twitter.com/jMGiSpeODK – elexus.jionde (@Lexual__) May 12, 2020

Since then, people have been calling Boosie and also expressing how they are because of what he has admitted.

Producer Kirk Moore said: "No adult man should be allowed to openly allow his children and nephews to have sex with adult women near children." All this talk about the "initiation rite,quot; is silly and Boosie is ruining the lives of black children. Bottom line. You shouldn't be around a child. "

No adult man who openly admits that he allows his children and nephews to have sex with adult women should be near children. All this talk about the "initiation rite,quot; is silly and Boosie is ruining the lives of black children. Bottom line. You should not be near a child. – Kirk Moore (@ KirkWrites79) May 13, 2020

Boosie, who admits to facilitating sexual abuse of preteens, by an adult woman, should be enough to have her account deleted and banned as a minimum. – Asia (@AsiaChloeBrown) May 12, 2020

This Boosie debate made me look at these guys sideways … that's officially a first date question. Do you agree with Boosie or not? " – MajorKi (@ _Lucy92_) May 13, 2020

Hmmm, so Boosie said he will pay an adult woman to give oral sex to minors … Are they calling CPS like all the girls at the post did with their daughter? – Afro Luffy (@iDont_Chase) May 13, 2020

I usually move with him. But this is absolutely unpleasant, it has gone too far, this is rape sexual abuse, these children are too young. So sick !! You are supposed to protect your children. Male or female!! #Boosie pic.twitter.com/tiCEViD5Ai – 🦋 (@grandbarbz) May 13, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94