Blueface Shares Video Of Her Baby Mom Trying To Damage Her Property

Blueface visited Instagram to share the drama of her baby mom on Wednesday, and it seems like a lot was happening at her Los Angeles home.

Blueface captured a video of her son's mother, known as Jaidyn Alexxis, on his property with what appeared to be some kind of long cleaning tool.

In the video, you can see Jaidyn Alexxis trying to break the Blueface windows with the tool. You can hear it on the recording clarifying the situation.

Damn, I have good shit on the floor, you can hear Blueface's joke as Jaidyn Alexxis damages one of her windows.

After posting the incident, Jaidyn took to her Instagram to address the incident.

"Seno, we take shit to the gram … N **** s lick a ** hole and then when b **** s do the pull up they run (up) with a fear of shit," Jaidyn Alexxis said in her Instagram story.

She continued: "But we don't see the images of when a bitch came in now, baby … Yes, no n *** a, no b *** h, and not even the cops are going to do ANYTHING. #Rappers call the police these days. "

Blueface and the mother of their child have had a tumultuous relationship. While there are times when it certainly seems like an article, things haven't been going so well lately.

On Mother's Day, Blueface shared a video of Jaidyn Alexxis cooling him down as she seemed visibly upset as they prepared for some Mother's Day festivities.

"It's us boys, we don't talk much, but happy Mother's Day," Blueface says in the video before she physically assaults him for harassing her.

Even if these two don't figure things out, we hope they can keep it civilized for their children. Stay here for the latest.

