Blake Shelton jokes he's naked from the waist down in the voice

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Carson Daly held a virtual press conference on Tuesday and discussed what filming has been like The voice from their homes
At one point, an E! The news reporter asked coaches if their loved ones had sat on a show to help fill the void for a live audience.
"For me personally, when we go to live, I am completely naked from the waist down," joked the 43-year-old country singer. "There is nothing on. So, we have no children or family members (there) … I feel more comfortable; I feel freer that way."
When asked if there had been "close-to-camera calls,quot;, Shelton kept the joke.
"I sneezed at one point and there was a bit of a floppage," said the "Honey Bee,quot; artist, "but it didn't make it to the camera."
Daly then assured viewers that "no,quot; would come to television. Even Clarkson scoffed at Shelton's response.
"Hopefully everyone at home has binoculars," he said.
As for the rest of the coaches, the "Since U Been Gone,quot; star said that his family members have "finished,quot; their jobs.
"I don't impress anyone in my family," he added.
Legend has it that his loved ones also "got over it." Although he said his daughter Moon sometimes it will "fall,quot; during rehearsals. However, Jonas said that his wife, Priyanka Chopra, he is a "great admirer of the program,quot; who does not want to spoil it.
"If I tell him what happened, he gets really mad at me," he said. "So, I keep quiet when I come back after I'm done, you know, go and try to act like nothing happened. Then we go and see him live or when the broadcast is on. Otherwise, I'm safe at the doghouse " "
Fans can watch the season end by tuning in The voice Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19 on NBC.
