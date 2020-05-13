Blake Shelton jokes he's naked from the waist down in the voice

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Carson Daly held a virtual press conference on Tuesday and discussed what filming has been like The voice from their homes

At one point, an E! The news reporter asked coaches if their loved ones had sat on a show to help fill the void for a live audience.

"For me personally, when we go to live, I am completely naked from the waist down," joked the 43-year-old country singer. "There is nothing on. So, we have no children or family members (there) … I feel more comfortable; I feel freer that way."

When asked if there had been "close-to-camera calls,quot;, Shelton kept the joke.

"I sneezed at one point and there was a bit of a floppage," said the "Honey Bee,quot; artist, "but it didn't make it to the camera."

Daly then assured viewers that "no,quot; would come to television. Even Clarkson scoffed at Shelton's response.

"Hopefully everyone at home has binoculars," he said.