Billie Eilish granted a restraining order against an obsessed fan who continues to appear at her parents' house during the COVID-19 lockdown

Billie Eilish filed for a restraining order earlier this week against an obsessed fanatic who has allegedly been showing up at her parents' house regularly during the closure of COVID-19. Within hours of her request, a judge granted the 18-year-old singer the restraining order until June 1.

According to TMZEilish filed a petition on Monday to prevent civil harassment, with the help of the law firm McPherson LLP, against Prenell Rousseau at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. Rousseau, 24, allegedly made his first appearance at Eilish's parents' home on Monday, May 4. At that time, he spoke to Eilish's father through the Ring camera and asked if the Grammy winner lived there.

"I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?" Rousseau said.

Eilish's father apparently told Rousseau that he had made a mistake at home, but then the alleged harasser appeared again later that night around 9:00 PM. When he returned the second time, he was reportedly displaying "erratic behavior,quot;.

"While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while continuing to participate in a periodic monologue," said Eilish. "My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused."

In the next few days, Eilish says Rousseau returned a total of seven times and attempted to enter Eilish's home. In addition to being an alleged stalker, the singer also claims that Rousseau ignored all patterns of social estrangement and was not wearing a mask or gloves.

Rousseau has been arrested twice by the police since he began showing up at the Eilish house without invitation, but he was never jailed because trespassing is not a violent crime. Due to COVID-19, the police are trying to keep non-violent criminals out of jail.

Los Angeles courts currently handle "only handle essential and urgent procedures,quot; during the shutdown, according to a press release. A judge acceded to Eilish's request for a restraining order, and a hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Ad

Until then, Rousseau must remain at least 200 yards away from Billie and his family, and he must cease all contact. Billie Eilish says Rousseau was put on a bus so that he could go home to New York, but she fears he will return.



Post views:

0 0