Bhad Bhabie defends relationship with her rapper boyfriend of 20 years

According to new reports, Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, has found a new man. the Dr phil Alum recently received ink on the back of her leg from Yung Bans' real name, prompting many on social media to wonder if their relationship is official.

However, social media users are not particularly impressed by the potential of their relationship, primarily due to the age difference. The 17-year-old seemed to confirm the news of his romance in the ‘Gram, and some people had something to say in the comment section.

In addition to celebrating her new hairstyle on Instagram, there were many comments that wondered who was lying on her bed. The 20-year-old artist could be seen in the video, under the covers, and he is 20 years old, while Danielle is 17 years old.

While the age gap isn't that big and it's certainly not illegal either, people on social media weren't happy about it. Yung Bans is a grown man, at this point in his life, while Danielle still counts as a minor. The teenage rapper said there was nothing illegal in the relationship.

An alleged fanatic, or at least a social media follower, told him it was a charge for Bans to be lying in his bed. Bhad Bhabie said in response that he was not against the law, because the age of consent in Atlanta, Georgia is 17 years old.

Bhabie went on to say that he was more than happy with his new relationship and that he was not going to let anyone speak ill on his behalf. As most know, Bhabie is no stranger to controversy on social media.

In fact, in the past, Bregoli admitted that he would not be returning to the platform for months due to the endless onslaught, including bad comments and criticism, on his account.

Earlier this year, Bhabie also received a restraining order from Skai Jackson, who claimed that she didn't even understand why Bhad Bhabie was bothering her so much. As previously reported, Bregoli allegedly yelled, "I'll kill you! I'll kill you!" Jackson online.



