Beyonce's daughter shows perfect rhythm when she dances with & # 39; Mood 4 Eva & # 39; from mom

https://www.beyonce.com/

One day, a video of 8-year-old Blue Ivy Carter busting some moves comes out the day after she hilariously interrupted her grandmother Tina Knowles and Aunt Solange's Mother's Day tribute video.

Up News Info –

Blue Ivy Carter proves that she inherited the best genes from her famous mother. On Tuesday, May 12, a video clip of Beyonce Knowles and Jay ZThe oldest daughter showing her perfect rhythm resurfaced online through the Instagram account of her personal stylist Manuel Méndez.

%MINIFYHTML0cded6a88cbdf724d2dbaa63ceea0c3a15%

In the short clip, the 8-year-old girl could be seen spinning her arms to the beat of her mother's song, "Mood 4 Eva," from the 2019 soundtrack, "The Lion King: The Gift." Dressed in a pink outfit and full makeup, she seemed completely immersed in the music. The clip itself originally appeared on her mother's documentary "Making the Gift".

Méndez, who has been designing Blue Ivy since 2018, simply captioned the NAACP Image Award winner's clip, "Mood 4 Eva. #Love." Before working for the young woman, she served as her singing mother's "Training" personal assistant since 2009.

%MINIFYHTML0cded6a88cbdf724d2dbaa63ceea0c3a16%

<br />

This dance clip came a few days after she hilariously interrupted her grandmother. Tina Knowles and aunt Solange Knowles while trying to record a tribute to Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day!" Shared via Tina's Instagram, her attention-stealing moment came when she screamed a demand for recognition as well.

After her grandmother and aunt wished their mothers a happy Mother's Day, Blue Ivy yelled in the background: "And don't forget all the beautiful daughters, I'm one of them." His lawsuit reduced the older ladies to the laughter that ended the recording.

In the music world, Blue Ivy has started to make her mark despite her tender age. In July 2019, she got her first Billboard Hot 100 song for "Brown Skin Girl". He has also collected the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter & # 39; s Award at the Soul Train Awards for co-writing the song.

As for his interest in acting, a source told PEOPLE in mid-2019 that the second grader "loves to sing, dance, and act." Praised as "natural," the source described her as someone who is "very cheeky, very energetic, and knows what she wants."