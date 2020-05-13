Bentley from Star A1 & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; arrives with a lawsuit of $ 1.8M for alleged fraud

Instagram

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star reportedly and his Sound Entertainment label are accused of fraud by an artist named Carley Marie Masten and his father Jeffrey Masten.

"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star A1 Bentley you get in trouble with the law. The reality star and his label Sound Entertainment were reportedly accused of fraud by an artist named Carley Marie Masten and his father Jeffrey Masten.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, A1 was said to have committed a breach of contract, fraud, intentional misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and conversation.

Jeffrey claimed that A1 was initially "a music producer with a reputation as a credible professional with hit songs to his name and was viewed as an established star in the entertainment industry. Defendant Bentley's credits include songs with renowned artists of stature. of Usher, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ ign, Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy"However, he said that A1 then" quickly went from star producer to one that began to lose its luster and was so desperate to make money that it no longer mattered to him to do quality work. "

He went on to accuse A1 of "stealing money from inexperienced people in hopes of entering the music industry (as the Plaintiffs did when they met Defendant Bentley)."

A1 "was said to have induced & # 39; Carlie, who goes by the name of C & # 39; Marie, to sign a producer contract and pay a total of $ 376,000. He promised he would produce, write and record songs for her ", will promote and develop his career. "In addition to helping her get a record deal.

C & # 39; Marie claimed that her father spent his "life savings" in the hope that his daughter would achieve her dreams. However, VH1's personality supposedly crushed his dream since he never finished his album and did not complete all 3 videos unlike what he promised. Nor did he promote his music on the radio.

C & # 39; Marie and her father are suing A1 for the return of $ 376,400 paid to A1 plus $ 1.5 million in punitive damages.