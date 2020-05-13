Ben Kelly, a victim of the Santa Cruz County shark attack, bled to death – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Well-known Santa Cruz surfer Ben Kelly bled to death after a major artery and vein in his leg was opened during a shark attack over the weekend, the coroner's office reported Wednesday.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Department said the attack damaged his right knee, cutting both blood vessels. It has not yet been determined if Kelly was the victim of a great white shark, which haunts local waters.

Surfing played a vital role in Kelly's life. He was a respected surfboard modeler from the Santa Cruz area, married an avid surfer and was in the waves whenever he had a chance.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities said, the 26-year-old was surfing in the waters of Manresa State Beach, about five miles west of Watsonville, when he was attacked.

They brought him back to the beach, but he died shortly after his injuries. Kelly was the first fatal shark attack victim in Northern California since an abalone diver was killed near Kibeseliah Rock in Mendocino County in 2004.

Tributes from social media began pouring onto his Ben Kelly Surfboards Instagram page on Sunday morning when the local surfing community joined a state of mourning.

"Well, brother, you have reached the state of legend," wrote "chejordan28." We always said that if you are going, go big. As surfers, we all understand that we sign below the dotted line, with invisible ink every time we enter the water. We are entering a place where things bigger than us live and that is possibly the last time we set foot on earth. ”

“I just want to send my sincere condolences to his mother and his family and to all of our mutual friends in our surf community here is Santa Cruz. Ben, you were one of a kind, one of the good ones, and we will miss you so much. Aloha brother and lots of love on your journey to surf the stars. At least I know you will have a good board under your feet.

"There are no words, only sorrow;" Posted nik0hh77. However, I have peace and joy knowing that Our Father greeted you with open arms. May you rest in peace, my friend.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's staff was called at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the state park beach, one mile south of the main parking lot. A man, later identified as Ben Kelly by the coroner, had been attacked by an "unknown shark species," State Parks said in a press release.

Following the State Parks protocol, the water at Manresa State Beach, a mile south and north of where the surfer was attacked, will be closed for five days, reopening on Thursday.

A memorial was placed for Kelly with flowers and a broken board in her honor on the beach.

The drone video shot by Raymond Silver on April 30, about five miles from Saturday's attack, shows a school of sharks 8 to 12 feet long.

At this point, it is unclear what type of shark bit Kelly.

Authorities said there was a narrow escape from a shark in March.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the paddle boarder was in the water near 38th Avenue in March when a shark bit into the board, "he missed him very little."

Fatal shark attacks are rare along the northern California coast despite being an important breeding ground for the great white shark. There have been at least two other fatal shark attacks since 1984. Both involved divers.

On September 15, 1985, Omar Conger, 28, was attacked at Pigeon Point while Conger was diving with a friend.

Authorities said Conger was bitten on the back and dragged underwater. His friend was able to take him to shore, but he died shortly after. The shark involved was later determined to be a 15-16 foot great white shark.

On August 15, 2004, Randy Fry, 50, was killed while diving for the abalone near Kibeseliah Rock in Mendocino County. I was diving with a friend at the time. Her body was recovered three days later. Authorities determined that he had been attacked by a 17-foot great white shark.