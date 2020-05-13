Beckett Cypher, son of Melissa Etheridge, 21, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher died.

Etheridge released a statement saying that opioid addiction was behind Cypher's death.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones due to opioid addiction," the statement said. "My son Beckett, who was only 21 years old, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed today."

No further details on the death were revealed.

Hours earlier, Etheridge's Twitter account had announced the death of Cypher, one of the two children the 58-year-old singer had with his former partner Julie Cypher, conceived with sperm from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member David Crosby.

The daily Facebook Live concert that Etheridge gave during the coronavirus outbreak was canceled.

"My heart is broken," said Etheridge's statement. “We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know that he is no longer in pain. I will sing again soon. It has always cured me. "

Etheridge and Julie Cypher had a daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher, in 1997. Beckett Cypher was born the following year. The couple separated in 2000.

Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer, songwriter, and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.

Crosby retweeted a news item announcing the death, but has not commented.